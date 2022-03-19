ZACHARY: Surely we can all do a little bit of good

Humbled and proud.
Humbled to be a small part of honoring a friend and brother, Dr. Willie Houseal, during a street naming ceremony in his honor.
Proud to call him a friend, proud of him for all he has accomplished, proud of all of those who worked hand-in-hand and stood shoulder-to-shoulder with him, having the courage of their convictions as they worked tirelessly, doing right things in right ways for just causes.
The Southside must never become the forgotten side or the overlooked side of Valdosta and thanks to men and women like Willie Houseal, Wanda Denson and Lewis Gordon, it will not be.
There are so many people who could and should be recognized but Thursday was Willie Houseal's day, and it was quite a day for the community.
The large gathering at Scott Park was a testimony, not just about Willie and the work he has done over the past 40 years, but about the community, the Black community, having a sense of community and standing up for all communities of color.
What started as a grassroots effort decades ago to save the Southside fire station grew into something more, much more.
Houseal, Denson and Gordon were most certainly not alone.
It took a community to bring about change.
Saving the fire station was just the beginning but when the small group began to see how people working together with faith and passion could make a difference, they began doing just that — making a real and lasting difference.
Disenfranchised with no elected Black representation in local government, the community went to work and went to the courts seeking equal opportunity. The victory — ward or district voting — meant that all communities could elect representation from their own neighborhoods.
Valdosta Mayor Pro-tem Vivian Miller-Cody was both passionate and poignant when she spoke about Houseal's legacy, his mentorship and his character. However, she was also clear that the 40-year journey is far from over, encouraging the community to show up at city meetings, speak up and — most importantly — vote.
In prepared comments, Houseal fittingly shared these words from Desmond Tutu, "Do your little bit of good where you are. It's those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world."
We can all do a little bit of good.
Jim Zachary is the editor of The Valdosta Daily Times, CNHI's director of newsroom training and development and president emeritus of the Georgia First Amendment Foundation.
