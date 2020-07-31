When is it wrong to encourage people to do the right thing?
When is it wrong to ask people to be thoughtful?
When it is wrong to extol values that put others first?
How did we ever get to a place in our society where we are so aggressive about what we want or don’t want that we could not care any less about what is in the best interest of others?
How can any of us reconcile our selfish insistence on what we want or don’t want at the peril of others?
When I make everything about me, that means it is not about you.
Few of us think of ourselves as being selfish.
That doesn’t mean, however, that we are not selfish.
Selflessness is a high calling and a tall order.
It can also be a challenge when we have all been conditioned to take up for ourselves, think of ourselves first, protect ourselves, defend ourselves and stand up for ourselves.
Altruism refers to a selfless concern for the wellbeing of others.
Altruism is not liberal.
Altruism is not conservative.
Altruism is, quite honestly, just about a being a good person, regardless of ideology or political persuasion.
There is an old expression that charity begins at home.
But charity actually begins in the heart.
When we give to others out of our own abundance, or give in ways that require no personal sacrifice, it really falls short of true altruism.
Altruism comes at some personal cost.
It involves sacrifice.
It may mean sacrificing some of our money.
It may mean sacrificing time.
It may come at the sacrifice of talent or energy.
What might be overlooked the most, however, is that a truly charitable, altruistic, heart is also willing to sacrifice one’s own will.
When we selfishly say or think, “I won’t be made to do this or that for the good of others,” our heart is hard, our will is stubborn and our spirit rebellious.
Altruism requires a softened heart, a broken will and a contrite spirit.
Above all else, altruism requires empathy.
