ZACHARY: Raffensperger right to delay voting

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was right to postpone Georgia’s primary elections.
Encouraging mail-in balloting is also the right thing to do.
Widespread voter fraud just doesn’t exist, and that is true whether talking about in-person voting or voting by mail.
There has always been a nominal amount of voter fraud. It is wrong. It is illegal, and it should be policed and prosecuted. No one wants people who are not legally allowed to vote to vote in our elections.
OK, that’s been said.
Now, the issue at hand: How do you conduct an election in the middle of a pandemic?
The answer is not to have people stand in long lines to get into a crowded polling place and touch voting screens that everyone else is touching.
Yes, we need to vote.
But we do not have to risk our health in order to do it.
Delaying the primary does not benefit either party over the other.
Voting by mail does not benefit either party over the other.
There is no evidence to support claims that people will try to cheat an election more by mail than in person.
Claims that mail-in-voting is more corrupt are just false.
Interesting enough is the fact that for several years in order to safeguard elections, officials have been saying there needs to be a paper trail for all voting. What could be a better paper trail than verified mail-in voting? Sure, measures need to be in place to verify and certify each vote, and no one thinks otherwise.
Across the nation, millions and millions of people already cast absentee ballots and vote by mail. It is nothing new.
Georgia has a long tradition of counting absentee mail-in ballots with few issues associated with it.
A person can vote by mail and comply with all social distancing guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control.
It is time to just get over all the conspiracy theories about widespread voter fraud and just be responsible. Even our president voted by mail in the Florida Republican Primary, reports have indicated, so what’s the big deal?
It seems like it would have been reasonable for the Application for Official Absentee Ballot mailed out by the Secretary of State’s office to have included prepaid postage to avoid another barrier to voter participation.
Still, Raffensperger was right to delay the election and right to encourage mail-in absentee ballots.
Frankly in-person voting is not safe for voters or poll workers right now, and there is no guarantee it will be safe in a couple of months.
CNHI Deputy National Editor Jim Zachary is editor of The Valdosta Daily Times and president of the Georgia First Amendment Foundation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.