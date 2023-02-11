It is disingenuous when Georgia Department of Corrections Commissioner Tyrone Oliver says the arrest of a warden at Smith State Prison does not reflect what is going on inside prisons throughout the state.
The Georgia prison system has real problems — real big problems.
Brian Adams, the warden at Smith State Prison in Glennville near Savannah, is facing multiple charges including conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act.
In announcing the arrest, Oliver talked about the Department of Corrections’ “commitment to maintaining a zero-tolerance policy for individuals who choose to ignore their oath and jeopardize our non-negotiable mission of public safety applies to every level in the GDC.”
Again, his words ring hollow.
The state’s embattled prison system remains under investigation — and for good reason.
Murders are happening behind prison walls.
Suicides and “unexplained” deaths occur all too frequently.
Guards are charged with inhumane treatment, including the beating of inmates.
All of this is exasperated by a lack of transparency both at the prison level and at the DOC.
So, when Oliver says, “It is extremely important to note, however, that Adams’ actions do not reflect the hundreds of officers, wardens and other staff who are committed each and every day to ensuring the safety of the public and the safe operations of our facilities,” it is obvious that he still doesn’t get it.
Stop circling the wagons.
Stop protecting the system.
Stop the veil of secrecy and honestly admit to the people of Georgia the prison system is wrought with corruption and must be cleaned up.
The arrest of Adams is a microcosm of what is going on throughout the prison system and arresting one warden on racketeering charges at one prison when inmates are dying throughout the system is far too little, far too late.
This one case does not even scratch the surface of what is going on behind prison walls.
The Georgia corrections system remains under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department for conditions in jails and alleged abuse.
While that investigation was welcome news, like most federal investigations, it is dragging on while conditions behind prison walls continue to put inmates at risk.
The General Assembly must move forward with wholesale prison reform and the centerpiece of that reform must be complete transparency.
The people of Georgia have a right to know what is going on in the state’s prisons, including full and immediate access to all complaints, all inspections, all disciplinary actions and full details about every instance of injury and death.
Jim Zachary is the editor of The Valdosta Daily Times, CNHI’s director of newsroom training and development and president emeritus of the Georgia First Amendment Foundation.
