ZACHARY: Public notices should always be public

Every year or two, state lawmakers introduce bills that threaten the public’s right to know.
Why would anyone not want to require important public information to be published in the newspaper? Few people are naive enough to think that government officials will go beyond what they are required to do when it comes to providing public notices.
In the past, lawmakers in Georgia and across the country have introduced measures that would completely eliminate public notice requirements. Some of those measures would bury required pubic notices on government websites, where ordinary people would never see them.
Our elected representatives should safeguard the public’s right to know and do everything they can to make sure public notices will always be found where the public is most likely to see them, in the legal organ — the local newspaper.
When local governments place public notices in the local newspaper, the advertisements are prominently displayed in the printed editions so readers can easily find out what government is doing. The ads are also placed online and can be searched in an easy-to-navigate statewide database maintained by the Georgia Press Association. That site can be found at: georgiapublicnotice.com.
Giving local governments the option of either placing a notice of public bids, a zoning change or a tax increase on a government website or in a newspaper has never been a good idea. They will opt for hiding the notices on obscure government sites that hardly anyone visits and which cannot be easily navigated.
The issue is all about the public’s right to know.
Every lawmaker should be wary of any measures that would erode the public’s right to know. It is a dangerous and disturbing precedent to set.
Every penny government spends comes from the public’s purse.
We have a right to know how and when taxpayer dollars are being spent.
Public notices should be placed where the public will notice.
On those government sites, in order to find out about government spending a person has to know exactly what they are looking for, exactly what it is called, exactly what site it was posted to and exactly when it was posted.
If a county or city is about to spend tens of thousands of dollars on some pork barrel project, for example, the community has every right and need to know and local governments should be completely transparent, especially when they are spending our money.
That’s how we keep government in check and hold elected officials accountable.
Keep the public’s business public.
Jim Zachary is the editor of the Valdosta Daily Times, CNHI’s director of newsroom training and development and president emeritus of the Georgia First Amendment Foundation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.