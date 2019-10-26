It is OK to disagree.
In fact, disagreement can be a powerful and important learning tool.
When we talk in reasoned tones, with people who say, think and believe things differently we learn from them, they learn from us and we grow together.
Sometimes we learn that neither side in a difference of opinion is absolutely right or absolutely wrong.
It is the height of arrogance for any of us to think we are always right about everything.
Politics should not be confused with religion or faith. A person’s faith may cause them to be uncompromising on certain beliefs which are considered to be absolute truths. In that context, the word compromise may be regarded as weakness.
The same cannot be said for political views.
Republican is not a religion.
Democrat is not a religion.
There are no absolute truths when it comes to border security, conflicts abroad, health care, social security solvency or the economy.
In fact, intelligent, well-meaning people who are members of the same political party do not agree 100% on policies around these issues or a myriad of other issues that become the topics of rhetoric, debate and campaign stump speeches.
The fact that people disagree on important issues like this means there are a plethora of good — and perhaps not so good — ideas out there and by listening — and learning — from others, better decisions can be made.
At least, that is the way it should work.
Instead, however, rather than listening to others, we have decided to shout people who disagree with us down and then call them bad names.
Frankly, it is childish, immature, undignified and beneath us.
How could a Republican call a Democrat “human scum,” much less call a member of one’s own political party “human scum.”
Regardless of your political persuasion, how can anyone think that is OK?
It is not OK.
It just isn’t.
And it never will be.
And yes, calling people “deplorables” is just as egregious.
Petty name calling and being totally disrespectful to other people is not being a strong, straight-forward, truth-telling politician.
It is just being nasty, vile and hateful and good people should distance themselves from that kind of behavior.
Please pay attention here.
There is a big difference between calling a behavior nasty, vile and hateful and calling a person those names.
Republicans should clearly make their case for their respective positions on issues and should point out what they consider to be the flaws in the positions of their opponents. Democrats should do exactly the same. It is OK for Republicans to be Republicans and disagree with Democrats. It is OK for Democrats to be Democrats and to disagree with Republicans.
But disagree while being decent.
Good people can have bad ideas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.