OK, it wasn't Aretha.
It wasn't Smokey.
But anyone who was there would have to admit that it was pretty much the next best thing.
In fact, anyone who attended the Turner Arts Center's Presenter Series presentation of "Cruising Steady: The Music and Friendship of Aretha Franklin & Smokey Robinson," heard the actor who played Smokey Robinson, Jesse Nager, say that the R&B legend calls him "Little Smokey."
There were times in the show you could close your eyes and just imagine that it was Aretha Franklin and Smokey Robinson live on stage at Mathis City Auditorium. Of course, Aretha left us way too soon but her music, the sound of her voice, the passion, the energy and the love will always be with us.
Smokey changed the face of popular music in so many ways and his influences are still heard everywhere in nearly all genres.
For those who grew up in the '60s and '70s, the musical was like listening to the soundtrack of their childhood or teenage years.
It appeared everyone in the audience knew every lyric to every song, or at least they faked it well.
It was nice seeing so many of you there. It would have been even nicer to see a greater cross-section of the community.
R&B is a truly an American art form and, frankly, some of the best popular music ever recorded.
In those days, Motown was the dominant influence in music, as well it should have been.
Perhaps most moving at the Presenter Series production was Nager's descriptions of Robinson as a kind and thoughtful person, drawing huge applause from the crowd. Nager described the living legend as the kind of human being we should all aspire to be, considerate of others, having a genuine generosity of spirit.
Nager told Valdosta Daily Times executive editor Dean Poling in an interview, "I spent a lot of time with Smokey and spoke with him on several occasions. Besides being one of the best singers of all time, he is also everyone's friend."
In our hate-filled, politically charged society, who among us could honestly be called "everyone's friend"?
What a testimony.
Thank you, Turner Center for the Arts, for yet another great presentation, not only of music and acting but of inspiration.
It is easy to take for granted all the things our community has to offer and all the great organizations and institutions that contribute to our quality of life here.
How many city's the size of Valdosta have so many opportunities to enjoy the performing and visual arts?
Not many.
Turner Center always seems to bring in amazing, top-notch productions, and it was almost worth the price of admission just to see Nancy Warren serenaded on stage.
And we have a lot more to look forward to when it comes to Turner Center productions.
Up next in the prestigious Presenter Series are the musicals "Once," Jan. 28, and "Jersey Boys," March 12.
Thanks, Turner Center.
