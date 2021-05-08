ZACHARY: Of splinters, beams and cancel culture

Maybe the words "hypocrisy" and "politics" have always been synonyms.
But even if that has always been somewhat true, at no time has it ever been more true than now.
Each party accuses the other of the very things it does.
Neither party is the bastion of the First Amendment.
Each side would silence the other.
And neither party holds the exclusive rights to what we now call cancel culture.
Largely, Republicans have accused Democrats of practicing cancel culture, essentially ostracizing anyone and everyone with whom they disagree. The right also suggests the left wants to cancel, or rewrite, history by removing Confederate statues, prohibiting the flying of the Southern cross and renaming military bases, schools and roadways bearing the names of Rebel leaders.
Some on the right protest loudly saying the symbols of the Confederacy are their heritage and history, and they will not stand for having that legacy canceled by the left.
The irony is that while condemning cancel culture, partisans who disapprove of the actions of Major League Baseball, statements by business leaders who have spoken out against Georgia's new election laws, a stand against the Big Lie by fellow Republican Liz Cheney, the taking of the knee by National Football League players, are practicing their own brand of cancel culture.
If not cancel culture, what do you call a boycott of MLB after it moved the All-Star game from Atlanta in response to GOP-led changes to Georgia election laws?
If not cancel culture, what do you call it when people refuse to fly Delta or shop at Home Depot because they do not like the fact that company leaders voiced opposition to changes in election laws which they believe made it more arduous for people of color to vote in Georgia?
If not cancel culture, what do you call an effort to remove Liz Cheney as GOP conference chair because she is calling for soul searching in the Republican Party and a rejection of the false narrative that the presidential election was stolen?
If not cancel culture, what do you call it when fans declare they are "done with the NFL" because players choose to protest injustice by kneeling during the playing of the National Anthem rather than standing with their hands behind their backs or over their heart or just standing and swaying back and forth like many players have done over the years with no fallout whatsoever?
Or, going back a few years, if not cancel culture, what do you call it when country music fans completely turn their backs and severely damage the careers of the Dixie Chicks after one of the singers speaks out against President George W. Bush and the invasion of Iraq?
As for Dr. Seuss, the truth that seems to be lost on those who are complaining about the children's author being caught up in cancel culture is the fact that it was Seuss Enterprises itself that pulled six Seuss titles – "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," "If I Ran the Zoo," "McElligot's Pool," "On Beyond Zebra!," "Scrambled Eggs Super!" and "The Cat's Quizzer" — out of the more than 60 books in the collection. Perhaps the best you could argue is that the owner of the books canceled itself.
In the end, in an open and free society, aren't we all free to shop where we want to shop, support the companies we choose to support and say what we want to say?
As for either the left or the right accusing the other of practicing cancel culture, it all seems akin to beholding a splinter in someone else's eye while not considering the beam in your own — hypocrisy and politics, imagine that.
Jim Zachary is editor of The Valdosta Daily Times, CNHI's director of newsroom training and development and president emeritus of the Georgia First Amendment Foundation.
