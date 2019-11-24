There is an old saying that some minds are like concrete, all mixed up and permanently set.
That seems to have been the case as it relates to the U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry hearings of President Donald Trump.
Actually, it seems to be the case in regard to all American politics.
That is disheartening.
Think about it.
If these hearings, the testimony and the evidence completely exonerated the president, showing he said nothing, did nothing, wrong and that all his actions, dealings and phone calls were absolutely perfect and despite the preponderance of all the evidence and the Democrats will not change their minds — at all — what does that say?
If these hearings, the testimony and the evidence completely implicate the president in wrongdoing and Republicans will not change their minds — at all — what does that say?
The thing is, you don’t have to suppose or imagine that kind of scenario, because it seems this is our exact reality.
A large sampling in an informal, unscientific, online poll conducted by The Valdosta Daily Times and its sister newspapers located throughout the United States clearly indicated that the vast majority of those who responded to the poll did not believe the inquiry would change their minds.
It is stark that the poll was taken days before the hearings began, before anyone had testified in public or any evidence had been publicly disclosed.
Clearly, the people who said their minds would not, could not, be changed simply have no regard for truth or facts.
The CNHI poll conducted by newspapers in 22 states found almost half (45.58%) of the 1,832 respondents said, prior to the beginning of the public inquiry, they planned to watch the open hearings.
More than 77% said they did not expect the hearings to change their personal views on impeachment.
The poll was voluntary and 36% of respondents identified themselves as Republicans, while 30.6% said they were Democrats. Independents made up 25% of respondents and 8% described themselves as “other.”
The ages of people who participated in the poll ranged from 18 to over 65 years of age. Most of those who participated were older, with 24% ranging from 55-64 and 31.5% over 65.
So, to be clear, both Republicans and Democrats indicated their minds were not likely to be changed.
And, it seems they were right about themselves.
Other public opinion polls taken prior to the public hearings reflected the same kinds of results.
Obviously, people just don’t want to be bothered with pesky little things, such as facts.
How can anyone — regardless of party or ideology — say their views will not change, regardless of what they hear or see?
How can any of us be so admittedly, and willingly, blind?
The answer: Some minds are like concrete, all mixed up and permanently set.
