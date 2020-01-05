ZACHARY: Of black-eyed peas, collards and 'the family'

It’s going to be a good year.
Thanks to Nick and “The Family” at Big Nick’s, everything is in place to make 2020 a happy and prosperous new year.
The Family fed us black-eyed peas and collards on New Year’s Day, and that’s really all you need to make it a good year.
Forget champagne.
Forget midnight kisses.
Forget resolutions.
Forget new starts.
Forget getting in shape, losing weight and getting organized.
When you have good black-eyed peas and good collards, you pretty much have it all.
That is not to say that the banana pudding for dessert wasn’t appreciated and enjoyed, it certainly was, but peas and greens are what it’s really all about.
History gets a little confusing when it comes to deciphering exactly when, how and why black-eyed peas and collard greens came to be the traditional New Year’s Day fare to bring the promise of a prosperous new year.
It has been suggested that the soul food basics sustained slaves when there was nothing else to eat, representing the sustenance of life.
It has also been suggested the collard greens are green and money is green and therefore the collards represent a lot of money, prosperity.
There are several other versions, ostensibly explaining why we eat the traditional fare on New Year’s Day.
Who knows for sure?
What anyone should know, however, is the best reason to eat them is simply because it is good eating.
It is not really all that complicated.
A new year is whatever you make of it.
Good things will often happen if we just learn to get out of the way and let them happen.
Bad things will invariably happen from time to time in all of our lives but the most important thing is how we handle those things when they do happen.
We cannot always control the things that happen to us in life.
We can control how we deal with those things when they occur.
And, most importantly, we can control what we eat and where we eat it.
Whether it is on New Year’s Day, or any other day of the year, you just cannot go wrong with black-eyed peas, collard greens and Nick’s family.
A mess of greens and a bowl of peas can make the worst of days a great day which, if truth be told, is probably the real reason we eat them for prosperity on New Year’s Day.
They’re just good, but — if you are not careful — could accidentally make your tongue slap your brains out.
So, have a good 2020 and be careful out there when dealing with life and when eating your black-eyed peas and collard greens.
