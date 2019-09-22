It happened again.
Hundreds of miles away from Valdosta and someone mentions our fair city.
To be fair, it was a sports editor at another newspaper.
And, it seems, anyone who knows very much about high school football knows at least a little something about Valdosta, Georgia.
We all know how our community sees football but may not always know just how well-known Valdosta football is in other communities.
Of course, all of Texas sees itself as football USA and for pretty good reason.
But no place other than Valdosta is the true TitleTown, USA with the most successful high school football program in the nation’s history.
What we know here, however, is that our winning ways are not just Valdosta football.
Our high school teams, middle school teams and college teams win championships in multiple sports, both men and women.
And those winning ways are not just in sports.
FFA teams, academic teams, bands, performers and, of course, Valdosta’s celebrated debate team, among others, are all champions in the own rights.
We also have champions outside of our school systems, including travel ball teams, youth and adult tennis players, golfers and — to be a little self absorbed here — our community also has the state’s most decorated, award-winning community newspaper.
Yes, we are TitleTown in many, many ways.
The true measure of a champion is not just in the ways, and the numbers of times, you win.
Real champions — champions in life — are measured by the ways they lose and face adversity as well.
All winners will lose.
Conversely, all losers eventually win.
Winning well and losing well are both indicators of true character.
As we watch and support our teams and our youths in non-athletic competitions, they demonstrate the highest character, are a great reflection of their coaches, mentors, adult leaders and parents while being stellar ambassadors of our schools and community.
Our young people do us all proud.
And while it is important to know how to both lose and win, winning sure is nice.
It also feels great to be in Texas, where everything is supposed to be bigger, and know that when it comes to high school football, no place — not even Texas — is bigger than Valdosta.
