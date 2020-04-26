Coronavirus.
Novel coronavirus.
COVID-19.
Pandemic.
Pick your word or phrase.
It's all essentially the same.
Whether you use the words to refer to the actual virus or the illness it causes, we have come to use the words interchangeably. We have learned new words and phrases. Since it began we have even changed the ways we talk about this crisis.
And 2020 will always be the year that the world changed.
When all this is over, we will not be the same.
We will behave differently.
We will greet one another differently.
We will wash our hands differently.
We will shop differently.
At the very least, we will think about all these differently.
We will be different.
Forever changed.
No one is quite sure what the new normal will be, or if there will be a new normal for some time to come.
But rest assured we will not be the same.
All sectors of our lives will be changed, some in very small ways and others in transformational ways.
Sadly, some businesses will not survive at all.
Other businesses will do business in completely different ways.
Newspapers will be forever changed as well.
We have been evolving, changing, for quite some time.
COVID-19 has accelerated the pace of change.
We have known for a while now that a big part of our future will be our digital platforms — website, mobile app, social media channels, newsletters and push notifications.
It is not just the way that we deliver news and information that has changed either. The ways we make money have also drastically changed with fewer businesses doing business and advertising their businesses in the ways they once did.
As for readers, they have slowly been migrating away from printed products for several years, and our online audience is larger than ever before. Actually, our total readership eclipses anything we ever saw back in the days when we only printed newspapers.
The last several weeks and couple of months have accelerated the migration to digital.
Reporters, editors and photographers are generating more content and at a faster pace than they ever thought they would or could.
Most of us are reluctant to embrace change of any kind but many of these changes actually mean more immediate news coverage, reaching more people on a more consistent basis than ever before.
For years, we have said change is coming.
Change is no longer just coming.
It is here.
COVID-19 has kicked a cracked door wide open.
We are no longer waiting for the world to change, we are changing right along with it.
