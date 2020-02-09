It is difficult to identify the exact time when it happened.
Things changed.
Standards of public decorum changed.
The tone in America changed.
The very words that came out of the mouths of the people we should be able to respect, admire and look up to changed.
People we should be able to hold up as role models to our children — our leaders — began talking like, acting like, the bad crowd we once tried to shield our children from, hoping they would not pick up their language and behavior.
There are no longer seven words you cannot say on television or seven words that would never come out of a politician’s mouth during a public speech or televised event.
Words and phrases once whispered, thrown around in locker rooms, or that only flowed freely when inebriated, now are spoken — with no apology — into a microphone.
Perhaps even more disturbing than the foul language itself is the way words are used in mean-spirited, hate-filled speech.
In fact, what used to be called name calling is now just called politics.
It is obvious that there is no such thing as a politician going too far.
Nothing is out of bounds.
There are no real standards.
Nothing is shocking.
There are no taboos.
Even more disturbing is the fact that everyone is just OK with it.
It is impossible to think of anything whatsoever that a politician we happen to agree with could say about an opponent or an enemy that would be revolting to us or cause us to distance ourselves.
It doesn’t seem to matter how socially conservative a person is, how religious we are, how we were raised or what personal values we have.
When the people we support or agree with say the most mean spirited, vile or vulgar things, we either look the other way, laugh it off or fully embrace it.
What does this say about society?
What does this say about politics?
What does this say about our leaders?
What does this say about each of us?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.