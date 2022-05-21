ZACHARY: Loudermilk should be forthcoming

U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk needs to come clean.
Loudermilk should fully comply and answer all questions being posed by the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to prevent the peaceful transfer of power and certification of the 2020 presidential election.
The committee wants Loudermilk to answer questions about a tour of the Capitol the day before the insurrection.
The Associated Press reported this week that fellow Republican Liz Chaney, along with Rep. Bennie Thompson, sent a letter to Loudermilk saying, "Based on our review of evidence in the Select Committee’s possession, we believe you have information regarding a tour you led through parts of the Capitol complex on January 5, 2021. ... Public reporting and witness accounts indicate some individuals and groups engaged in efforts to gather information about the layout of the U.S. Capitol, as well as the House and Senate office buildings in advance of the insurrection."
The committee has stopped short of accusing Loudermilk of breaking the law or conspiring against they government. They have simply asked him to answer questions, and he should.
Perhaps cliche' to say, but people with nothing to hide don't hide.
Former President Donald Trump said on multiple occasions that people with nothing to hide don't plead the Fifth Amendment. Clearly, if you have not done anything wrong, you can't incriminate yourself by answering questions.
While the congressional committee is not a court of law, there should never be any reluctance by any lawmaker when it comes to just telling the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.
Not answering direct questions, refusing to comply with a request to appear, fighting subpoenas and otherwise obstructing an investigation is not only poor public service but an affront to the truth itself.
If the congressman did nothing to assist those who stormed the Capitol then he should not have any issues whatsoever with complying with the panel's request for information.
If the panel is on a fishing expedition, Loudermilk could expose that by forthrightly, openly, candidly answering the questions.
According to the AP report, Loudermilk sat on a separate House panel that denied there were tours or large groups at the Capitol on the day before the attack on the Capitol.
The Jan. 6 committee is saying Loudermilk himself led such a tour on Jan. 5.
Loudermilk issued a brief statement saying constituents toured the House offices but not the Capitol.
The panel seems to be implying Loudermilk is not telling everything he knows, and select committee members have followup questions.
Loudermilk knows the truth.
Loudermilk should tell the truth — the whole truth and nothing but the truth.
The truth has nothing to fear from investigation.
Jim Zachary is the editor of The Valdosta Daily Times, CNHI's director of newsroom training and development, deputy national editor and president emeritus of the Georgia First Amendment Foundation.
