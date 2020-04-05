Social distancing doesn't require being distant.
We can still be present with our friends, family, loved ones and our community.
Being present doesn't always require being in the presence of, either.
Hopefully, at this point, everyone knows coronavirus is real and it is dangerous.
Hopefully, everyone is taking the statewide shelter-in-place order seriously.
Hopefully, everyone is staying at home.
Hopefully, the vast majority of people do not consider themselves to be the exceptions to the rule.
Look, all of us are special, but none of us are so special that we should put others at risk.
The real purpose of social distancing during this pandemic goes beyond keeping ourselves safe and healthy.
It is about the public good.
It is about the most vulnerable among us, and it is about community and society at large.
The proliferation of this virus does not abate until we stay home and stop spreading it around.
So, yes, stay physically apart from people who do not live in your household, and if someone in your household is sick isolate in the best ways you can.
You can do all these things and still let people know you are there for them, that you care for them and have regular interaction with them.
You can do all of these things with this ancient, antique, rather quaint device that all of us still own even in this technologically advanced world we live in. It's called the telephone. You can find it attached to the exact same device you use to access FaceBook and text.
If you are really fancy, you can also use it to FaceTime or Skype so you can be both seen and heard.
Talk to people.
Let them hear your voice.
Let them hear the inflection and nuance in the spoken word.
Let them pick up on your emotions, your happiness, your optimism, your excitement and your sadness and loneliness, all because they can hear it in your voice.
You miss all of those things in texts, in chats and Facebook posts.
Emoticons are just not the same thing.
Be present.
Let your voice be heard.
