ZACHARY: Kemp, Graham should show up, speak truth

If it has been said once it has been said a million times, people with nothing to hide don't hide.
Refusing to tell investigators, judges, lawmakers and grand juries what you heard, what you saw and what you know breeds nothing but suspicion.
It is one thing for a known criminal to invoke the Fifth Amendment but quite another for an elected official or political figure to hide behind protections against self incrimination.
People serving with integrity should have no problem, whatsoever, openly telling the truth.
Gov. Brian Kemp distinguished himself when he refused to cave to political pressure, rose above the fray and would not overturn the results of the 2020 election. So why would someone who would not bow to the Big Lie now be reluctant to testify?
Kemp appears to be in no danger of exposing any nefarious deeds or illegality on his own part with regard to the 2020 election. There is no indication that he did anything wrong, whatsoever.
In fact, there is every indication he did everything right with respect to the duly certified, legally recounted and absolutely credible election process.
So why is he now less than willing and eager to tell everything he knows? Why has he fought a grand jury subpoena from the Fulton County district attorney?
Similarly, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is fighting his scheduled date with the grand jury.
Both Kemp and Graham seem to think, among other things, that their respective positions as elected officials should exempt them from having to testify. It remains to be seen how much legal privilege either of them has or — if they do eventually testify — how often they will take the fifth.
The irony is, the very fact they are elected officials and public figures should make them more willing — not less willing — to tell the grand jury and public what they know. A refusal to come clean is not only an affront to truth and justice, it is a violation of the public trust.
How can you run for office, ask voters to support you, pledge transparency and openness in government and then hide behind every legal process your lawyers can conjure to keep from telling what you saw, what you heard and what you know?
In most ways, it is not fair to compare Kemp and Graham.
With regard to the 2020 election, it appears Kemp did the right thing. Graham did every wrong thing he could.
Kemp stood up against immense pressure and stood for the truth.
Graham overstepped his jurisdiction and tried to strong arm Georgia officials to violate their oath of office.
Still, now they both are using the legal tools at their disposal to stave off a grand jury appearance.
In Graham's case, all the legal maneuvering probably makes sense. He may very well have some legal exposure.
Republican voters in Georgia have stood behind Brian Kemp, despite ruthless attacks from the former president.
Republican voters rewarded Kemp for the integrity he demonstrated by refusing to overturn the results of a legitimate election. He defeated the handpicked challenger in the GOP primary, former Sen. David Perdue who touted the Big Lie, in a landslide.
So, it begs the question why would he now stall, maneuver and play legal games to get around the subpoena when all he has to do is show up and tell the truth about what he saw, what he heard and what he knows.
Jim Zachary is editor of The Valdosta Daily Times, CNHI's director of newsroom training and development and president emeritus of the Georgia First Amendment Foundation.
