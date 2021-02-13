ZACHARY: Just not the right time for bonuses

Bonuses and raises are nice.
Hardworking, dedicated employees should be rewarded for hard work and dedication.
But doling out raises and bonuses for nearly all state employees while so many people in Georgia are unemployed, underpaid, have had hours reduced and are struggling financially just isn't right.
Think about it this way, people who may be unemployed or simply can't pay their bills will be paying for bonuses and raises for others who have jobs and are getting regular paychecks.
Bonuses for public employees are funded by taxpayers — including taxpayers who are still suffering from the repercussions of the pandemic.
Private sector employers have laid off employees, reduced hours for workers and some, sadly, have shuttered their businesses.
Food service workers are struggling.
People in the hospitality, tourism and travel industries are suffering financial hardship.
Small business owners are facing dire circumstances.
There are people across our state who do not know where their next meal is coming from and food banks across the state have scurried to try to keep up with the demand for assistance.
We are still in a financial crisis.
The federal government is hammering out the details of another financial rescue package because of the devastating economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recovery has not yet happened.
It is not a question of whether or not state employees deserve a raise or bonuses.
Instead, it is a question of whether or not it is the right time.
The answer is a clear and resounding "no."
The time will come.
The economy will rebound.
Unemployment will decrease.
If state lawmakers want to help out, help the people who need it most, not the employed but the unemployed.
Further supplement unemployment benefit checks. Do the things necessary to expedite the process for applying for and receiving unemployment checks, and fully fund employment offices that have complained about being overworked and understaffed.
Not only is the move to fund large bonuses and pay increases tone deaf, it is a misallocation of state dollars that should be earmarked to help the people who need it the most.
Bonuses and raises are nice and warranted during good times.
These are not good financial times.
Not yet.
Jim Zachary is the editor of The Valdosta Daily Times, CNHI's director of newsroom training and development and president-emeritus of the Georgia First Amendment Foundation.
