What a team.
Smart.
Hard working.
Dedicated.
Serious.
Funny.
They are journalists.
They love what they do and work with passion every day, covering our community perhaps better than it has ever been covered.
They are not "fake." They are not the "enemy of the people." They are thoughtful, respectful and really care about this community.
They may be your relative, neighbor, friend, the person sitting next to you at a ballgame or church services. They are all a part of this place we all call home.
They take great pride in their work and always want to get it right. They take it really hard when, on very rare occasion, they do make a mistake and are the first ones wanting to publish a correction or clarification as quickly as possible.
They are innovators, always willing to try new things and always quick to pitch new ideas.
They are principled, have high standards and are committed to being ethical and truthful in everything they do as they keep readers informed.
Their natural positivity and enthusiasm is tempered with a healthy dose of just the right amount of journalistic skepticism.
The award-winning Valdosta Daily Times newsroom is made up of some of the best Georgia journalists — and best people — an editor could ever hope to work with. Year after year recognized as one of the top newspapers in the state of Georgia, the Times, and this community, benefits from this troop of hardworking, dedicated journalists.
Oh, and did I mention, they all have a great sense of humor?
It is hard not seeing them every day in the office as we practice our very best social distancing but staying in touch throughout the day, every day, through Slack, texts, phone calls and videoconferencing makes the distance more bearable while making the collaborative work we do more possible.
Interestingly enough, it seems like the entire newsroom is even more in touch and in tune with one another now that we hardly ever see each other.
In the very best Arsenio Hall voice, "Hmmmm."
Gloria Jackson, Janine Miller, Dalton Spangler, Juston Lewis, Shane Thomas, Derrek Vaughn, Chris Herbert, Amanda Usher, Terry Richards, Desiree Carver, Riley Bunch and Dean Poling, you make me proud every single day. It is a pleasure to work with you and to serve this community together.
Jim Zachary is the editor of the Valdosta Daily Times, CNHI deputy national editor and president of the Georgia First Amendment Foundation.
