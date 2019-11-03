Doing the right thing is always the right thing to do.
Sometimes doing the right thing is not the popular thing.
Sometimes doing the right thing is not the most profitable thing.
Sometimes doing the right thing doesn’t even seem like the wisest thing.
But in the end, the right thing is always the right thing.
Having integrity, honesty and a sense of justice will always trump political maneuvering and self-serving interests.
Working with young journalists can be inspirational.
They are still idealistic.
They still believe in truth, justice and the American way.
They believe they can right the world.
They believe they can make a real and lasting difference in the communities they serve.
They are bold.
They are courageous.
They think right is right and wrong is wrong.
They believe in the power of the pen, not to serve their own purposes, grow their careers, promote their own agendas, or line their own pockets, but to empower the public.
They believe newspapers are the Fourth Estate of government and have a responsibility to hold government in check.
The believe the First Amendment is the rule of law.
They believe in government of, by and for the people.
They believe in doing the right thing.
They do not think of journalism as a job.
To them, it is more of a calling.
Their motives are pure and their focus is singular.
They understand that motives matter, ethics matter, words matter and truth always matters.
The names William Randolph Hearst, Joseph Pulitzer, Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein mean something to them.
They know the names of the newspaper icons, but not because they were famous.
They know who they were because they did important work that mattered.
Doing right things in right ways — in newspapers and in life — may not make you famous, but it will always be the right thing to do and the right way to be.
