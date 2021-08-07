ZACHARY: Journalism married to First Amendment

The practice of journalism, defense of the First Amendment and championing the public's right to know are — or at least should be — inextricably tied together.
Receiving the coveted Georgia Press Association Freedom of Information Award for the seventh time in eight years was both humbling and rewarding.
More than a personal or a newspaper honor, the very existence of the award highlights the importance of government transparency and the freedom of information.
Here is what the judges said, "The Valdosta Daily Times won the prestigious Freedom of Information Award for doing the most during 2020 to uphold the principles of the First Amendment and to protect the public’s right to know. Through editorials, columns and the Valdosta Daily Times Video Editorial Series, Valdosta Daily Times Editor Jim Zachary championed the public’s right to know and explained the challenges of government transparency during the COVID-19 pandemic."
GPA’s Freedom of Information Award is given to one newspaper or individual each year from among all of Georgia's newspapers, regardless of size or location. Judging for the award is provided by the University of Georgia’s Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication.
Newspapers, in particular, have a long and important legacy of holding government accountable.
If our government — federal, state and local — is ever going to truly be of, by and for the people it must be out in front of the people.
All the transactions of government and all the documents it holds belong to the people.
Journalists monitor the deeds and misdeeds of those who govern us.
Journalists file federal freedom of information requests, access local and state documents, analyze public data, attend public meetings and keep readers informed.
The practice of journalism by an open, free and unfettered press is democracy in action.
The Founding Fathers fully understood just how crucial the press was and would be to the American experiment when they enshrined these protections: "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances."
In so many ways, open government advocacy, fighting for the public's right to know, exercising and protecting rights of free speech, defending and championing the First Amendment, holding government accountable and committing acts of journalism are all the same thing.
Jim Zachary is editor of The Valdosta Daily Times, CNHI's director of newsroom training and development and president emeritus of the Georgia First Amendment Foundation.
