Smart.
Funny.
Passionate.
Credible.
Idealistic.
They are Georgia’s collegiate journalists.
But do not think for a moment that means the work they are doing is not every bit as powerful and credible as the work being done in professional newsrooms every day.
Some of the best journalism in the state of Georgia is happening on college campuses.
These young journalists are uncovering white-collar crime, exposing wasteful government spending, reporting on campus rape and telling powerful stories.
They are making open records requests, collecting data and conducting extensive research.
In short, they are just doing what journalists do, and doing it quite well.
There is no doubt it is a challenging time to be a journalist and, in some ways, a scary time.
There is also no denying that the media — newspapers — are in a state of disruption, and we are reinventing ourselves almost on a daily basis while working hard to make sure that never means compromising journalistic standards and high ethical standards.
But these journalists are not deterred.
They are not dissuaded from pursuing a career in journalism.
They do not shrink or cower when they are called fake news or the enemy of the people because they know that is not who and what they are.
Their motivations are pure, and that is why they are pursuing a journalism education and have every intention of having long and rewarding careers as reporters, editors, designers and photographers.
They believe in the First Amendment.
They believe corruption must be exposed and that government must be held accountable.
They defend the public’s right to know.
Their commitment is to truth.
They still believe they can change the world.
After spending last weekend with them at the Georgia College Press Association’s Georgia Press Institute and the annual GCPA Awards ceremony, there is no doubt they are right about that: They can, and will, change the world.
Our future is in good hands.
