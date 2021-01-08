No words adequately describe the horror that unfolded in Washington, D.C., Wednesday as a mob of insurrectionists stormed the Capitol.
Lawmakers were scurried to a secure location as rioters entered the building.
All we could think is "this is America."
These things don't happen in the United States.
It happened.
The flames of insurrection were fanned by President Donald Trump. He even told the insurrectionists that he would go with them to the Capitol.
Of course, he did not.
He was secured safely in the White House as they stormed the Capitol.
Even Lindsey Graham and Mitch McConnell laid the blame squarely at the feet of the president, where it belongs.
But this was not something that just happened Wednesday, and the president's enablers must shoulder their share of the blame, accepting responsibility.
We must all use this occasion to find our better selves.
We must all do better than the hatred, contempt and anger which have governed our country and our lives for far too long.
We must see each other and realize that there is more that unites us than divides us — or at least there should be.
Democracy is far more important than any single person or even a political ideology.
Democrats always survive Republican administrations.
Republicans always survive Democrat administrations.
In this nation, we conduct elections.
One person wins.
The other person loses.
Power is transferred peacefully.
That is who we are.
That is what we do.
Nothing less than that is American.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.