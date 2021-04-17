ZACHARY: Ignoring gun violence doesn't make it go away

Tragedy.
Another shooting rampage.
Rapid fire.
Innocent people dead.
Families devastated.
Another community in shock, searching for answers.
This time, eight people were shot and killed at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, and then the shooter killed himself.
Atlanta; Boulder, Colorado; Orange, California and now Indianapolis, Indiana.
That’s just most recently.
None of us can forget Columbine, Sandy Hook, Orlando or Parkland, and sadly, those are merely the ones we remember the most.
You may say guns don’t kill people, people kill people.
But these horrific acts of violence remind us over and over and over again that people kill people with guns.
In particular, people kill people with high magazine, rapid fire guns.
There is no reason for any of us to think it will not happen again.
There is no reason for any of us to think it could not happen in our own community.
Actually, there is every reason for all of us to think it could happen here.
U.S. lawmakers will likely talk about things such as gun control legislation and, if history repeats itself, talk about it is likely all they will do.
We have a Second Amendment.
The Second Amendment is not going anywhere, and no one is coming to people’s homes and confiscating their pistols, shotguns, hunting rifles or collector’s items, despite all the reckless conspiracy theories which circulate on social media.
What Georgia lawmakers can do is revisit the state’s carry anywhere laws which effectively allow guns in places where no one needs a weapon.
Federal lawmakers can also expand background checks, close loopholes and limit magazine capacity.
These kinds of common sense measures do not abridge Second Amendment rights or limit the number of weapons you can own.
Ignoring gun violence does not make it go away.
As a nation we have tried just doing nothing in the face of mass shootings, and it is obvious that doing nothing accomplishes nothing.
It keeps happening.
We have tried expanding where people can legally carry weapons and that has not stopped the violence either.
It is true, bad people do bad things.
The thing is, however, we do not have to make it easy for them.
Jim Zachary is the editor of The Valdosta Daily Times, CNHI’s director of newsroom training and development and president emeritus of the Georgia First Amendment Foundation.
