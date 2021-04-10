ZACHARY: GOP voting laws may be playing to DEMs

Once again the state of Georgia is at the epicenter of national politics and not in a good way.
The battle over election laws in our state has implications across the country as state lawmakers throughout the U.S. move to either expand or restrict voter access, largely along party lines.
It is surreal that the issue of voter access is partisan.
It is also undeniable that new voting laws would have never topped the state's legislative agenda if Donald Trump had not lost the presidential election vote in Georgia.
Republican lawmakers who supported the controversial new laws openly said the presidential vote was not stolen and that there was no systemic, widespread voter fraud in our state.
But they also said they supported changes in voting laws in the state because of the public perception that the vote was stolen.
So, to be clear, what that means is they supported laws that were based on false perceptions about something that never happened.
They pushed legislation to fix a problem that didn't exist, by their own admission.
Exactly how much sense does that make?
There is really only one word to accurately describe it: Pandering.
They pandered to their base and by doing so created a firestorm.
In the end, the controversial new election laws fixed nothing, and cemented Georgia's reputation as a battleground over voter suppression.
Republicans may end up being their own worst enemy.
History may be repeating itself and not in a way that favors the GOP.
When Stacey Abrams lost the 2018 gubernatorial race against Gov. Brian Kemp amidst GOP-led voter roll purging, polling place closures and extreme enforcement of exact-match voter regulations, disproportionately impacting Black voters, it awakened a sleeping giant across the state and especially in metro Atlanta.
In the aftermath of that narrow loss for a Democratic candidate in a statewide election in Georgia, Abrams rolled up her sleeves and went to work. That loss to Kemp and the feeling that the GOP voter roll purge led to her loss, activated Abrams, her organizations — Fair Fight and the New Georgia Project — in ways no one could have ever imagined.
Leading up to the 2020 presidential and U.S. Senate election, 800,000 new voters were registered and it is undeniable that resulted in a more Democratic electorate in Georgia.
The GOP may very well be playing into the hands of Democrats once again, being out outgeneraled, despite their most ardent efforts to appease their disgruntled base.
When Abrams and Democrats were disgruntled by what they perceived as a GOP-led assault on voter rights in 2018, they registered 800,000 voters and got the necessary turnout to flip two Senate seats and cost Trump the presidential election in Georgia.
How many will they register and what turnout will they get in the aftermath of the 2021 election law rewrite?
Jim Zachary is the editor of The Valdosta Daily Times, CNHI's director of newsroom training and development and president-emeritus of the Georgia First Amendment Foundation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.