To be perfectly honest, the handshake has always been just a bit odd.
Oh, don't be defensive. There is nothing really wrong with the handshake, and we all do it.
Still, when you really think about it, it is an odd — and sometimes awkward — way to say hello.
Now — as it turns out — it can even be dangerous.
Ironically, the handshake began back in ancient Greece as a way to show that you were not dangerous, that is, that you were not concealing a weapon in your hand.
Now we have learned the handshake is so dangerous when it comes to spreading infectious diseases that some health experts are saying even after extreme social distancing is over, the handshake just needs to go away.
Not everyone shakes hands anyway.
Different cultures around the world have a wide array of customs that include bumping foreheads, rubbing noses, sticking out one's tongue, kissing, hugging and perhaps the most sensible if not respectful of all, the ever so polite and dignified bow.
Far more awkward, however, than the handshake is this whole elbow bump thing.
Whoever thought of that?
It is not a greeting.
It is not a natural motion.
It is not very friendly.
It is certainly not graceful.
In fact, it is just not an easy thing to do and really doesn't make any sense whatsoever.
The "air" shake is also beyond strange.
Hugs and kisses can be easily misinterpreted or, even worse, mis-intended.
A lot of people have opted, even before the novel coronavirus pandemic, for the fist bump. While it certainly seems like a friendly exchange between a couple of athletes, somehow in a more formal social setting it just does not feel like the appropriate way to say "Hello, nice to meet you."
Which brings us back to the bow.
While bowing is often associated with Asian cultures, and especially our Japanese friends, it actually has been a worldwide gesture, historically common in Europe as a sign of deep respect.
It seems that in traditional Japanese culture where bows are used to greet one another, to say goodbye, to say thank you, to say you are welcome or to merely show respect, that the degree of the angle makes all the difference. Apparently, a bow of 15 degrees is considered to be an informal greeting, while a bow of 45 degrees is considered very formal.
While bowing to say hello and goodbye feels so very appropriate, 45 degrees may be going just a bit too far — especially for those of us who are, shall we say, no longer in our 20s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.