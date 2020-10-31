ZACHARY: Georgia must learn to wear purple

Georgia is purple.
It is no longer bright red.
Nor is it deep blue.
The state is most definitely blended.
Regardless of how the U.S. election turns out or which way Georgia ultimately goes, 2020 has clearly demonstrated that our state is in play and has a more diverse electorate than at any time in its history.
In fact, rather than shifting from red to blue, Georgia is likely to be purple for many years to come.
The takeaway for state lawmakers should be that they must legislate for all of Georgia, not just their respective pockets of support.
Even if Republicans hold the state House of Representatives, the state Senate and the governor's seat, our executive and legislative branches cannot have the confidence it will remain that way for very long.
Reaching across the aisle and legislating toward the middle, in the long run, benefits everyone.
National politics has fractured government at all levels, and that is both unfortunate and a public disservice.
The men and women we send to the statehouse should not be there to represent the Republican people of Georgia or the Democratic people of Georgia. Rather, they should simply represent the people of Georgia.
Vilifying political opponents and making every piece of legislation an us versus them proposition just results in further alienation, distrust and animosity.
Someday, maybe someday soon, the Senate will flip.
Eventually, the House will flip.
It won't be long until a Democrat sits in the governor's chair.
So, when the shoe is on the other foot, how will the party in power behave?
When that happens, and it will, do the Democrats disregard their Republican counterparts and win every budget and legislative battle simply because they can?
Republicans hope that is not the case.
But they should have their eyes wide open and realize what goes around comes around.
We have arrived at a place where the word compromise is a bad word in this politically divisive environment, but the ability to compromise positions without sacrificing core values is the stuff that real leaders are made of, or at least that's the way it ought to be.
Both Republicans and Democrats should have their eyes wide open and accept the fact that Georgia has changed, and they must learn to work together better than ever before.
Georgia is not going to instantly turn blue.
Georgia is not going to stay red.
It is, however, most definitely purple and if we let it be, purple can be the most flattering color of all.
Jim Zachary, CNHI director of newsroom training & development, is the editor of The Valdosta Daily Times and president of the Georgia First Amendment Foundation.
