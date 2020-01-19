ZACHARY: Free press part and parcel of freedom

Government and journalists have always been at odds with another, as well it should be.
The sparring between the estate of government and the Fourth Estate, journalists, is part and parcel of liberty.
A press that does not operate completely independent of the government it covers is not holding our governors accountable.
A state-run, state-controlled media is of no value to the cause of freedom.
A media that is simply a government mouthpiece, or even gets too cozy with those they cover, is a disservice to the public and most certainly does not serve the Republic.
The founders understood the fundamental importance of an independent and even aggressive press, though they were not always happy with journalists or coverage.
If our governors were generally pleased with the coverage they were getting, it should concern us all.
So, while acrimony between our leaders and the media is to be expected, what is unexpected and disturbing is the casting of the media as being enemies of the people and purveyors of fake news.
While great American leaders have historically complained about specific reports, they have not historically discounted and dismissed the importance of a free press.
We are in dangerous territory when we are told we can only trust what our leaders tell us, and we cannot trust anything that is reported about them or their actions.
People who grew up during the Cold War remember very clearly being warned about government propaganda and the sinister state-run media behind the Iron Curtain.
In those days, our leaders and our educators extolled the importance of a free press and pontificated on uniquely American liberty and its powerful Fourth Estate that held government in check.
How the world has changed.
How American exceptionalism has changed.
Are we the world’s shining beacon of freedom?
Do we have the highest standards of personal liberty?
Are we more free than our contemporaries?
The great American experiment, a constitutional republic, was built around an ideology that never were a people more free than when they were self-governed and thereby guaranteed true freedom of religion, free speech, fundamental rights to protest against and petition their own government and, in many ways most importantly, the rights of a completely independent, free and unfettered Fourth Estate to always keep our government in check — the press.
CNHI Deputy National Editor Jim Zachary is the Editor of the Valdosta Daily Times and President of the Georgia First Amendment Foundation.
