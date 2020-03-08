A lot of things drive a person to be a journalist.
For many, it is a strong belief in and commitment to the First Amendment, focused on defending free speech and the public’s right to know.
In similar ways, it can be all about serving as a government watchdog, holding the powerful accountable.
Others just want to tell stories, share good news and champion just causes.
Then, there is the love of words and how we use them. When you think about it, there are only a limited number of professions where a person can make a living by writing. Journalism happens to be one of them.
But all words are not created equal.
Some words should be avoided at all costs.
This is not an indictment of the seven words you used to not be able to say on television, even though many of us were taught as youths that the use of foul language can often be a key indicator of a very limited vocabulary.
Rather, the most obnoxious words in the English language tend to be pronouns.
So as not to unfairly malign an entire part of speech, it is not all pronouns which rise to the level of egregious, it is more specifically personal pronouns which grate the ear and boggle the mind.
Whoever thought it was a good idea to begin every other sentence with words: Me, Myself or I?
Apparently, most of us.
Listen to how much the people around you say those words.
Better yet, try to go an entire day without using a single personal pronoun yourself.
You may be shocked.
In fact, you might find it quite impossible to make it though the course of a normal day without saying those words — me, myself or I — repeatedly.
Just give it a try for kicks and giggles and see how it goes.
It could prove to be illuminating, if not humbling.
We all would like to think that we are the kind of person who esteems others better than self, has the heart of a servant and who genuinely shows others that we are interested in what they have to say.
But if the truth be told, we tend to make everything, every conversation, about ourselves.
Someone tells us they are sick; we immediately begin talking about how badly we feel. Someone tells us about their car troubles; we immediately begin talking about our new vehicle. Someone tells us about how hard their jobs is; we immediately begin telling them how busy we are.
The real art of conversation is learning how to listen — really listen — and not turn every conversation into a litany of me, myself and I.
Words are powerful.
They can also be quite repelling.
