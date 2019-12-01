Truth matters.
Everything cannot be right.
Just saying something — and saying it loudly — does not make it so.
Yes, people can believe whatever they want to believe, but believing something doesn’t make it so either.
Hearing something doesn’t make it so, even if you heard it on your favorite television show from your favorite TV host.
Reading something doesn’t make it so, even if you read it on the internet.
Facts matter.
While opinions can certainly differ and facts can lead people to different conclusion and ideologies, facts are still facts and facts are stubborn things.
Though he may have been on the wrong side of history at the time, while defending British soldiers in court as their lawyer in the aftermath of the Boston Massacre in 1770, John Adams famously said, “I will enlarge no more on the evidence, but submit it to you, gentlemen — Facts are stubborn things; and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passions, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence.”
Adams likely borrowed the expression “facts are stubborn things” but the words are nonetheless powerful, timeless and never more timely than now.
People can choose to remain uninformed and can live their lives in an echo chamber, surrounding themselves with exactly what they want to hear, read and believe, but facts are still facts, truth is still truth and news is still news.
Truth and public opinion are not the same thing.
The path of truth can be very narrow, and the way of falsehood broad with a wide gate — and many people will find it.
If everyone you know, everyone you talk to, everyone you respect believes things that are false, untrue and just factually incorrect, that does not make those things more true.
It is intellectually dangerous to only listen to people who agree with what you already believe.
Disagreeing with something does not make the thing you disagree with fake.
Agreeing with something that is fake does not make it trustworthy.
Check sources, read closely and ask questions — your own questions.
Then, go where the facts — the truth — leads you.
Facts are facts, and facts are very, very stubborn things.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.