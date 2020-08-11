When the founders talked about individual rights, it was about the rights of others.
When our contemporaries talk about individual rights, they are are talking about their own rights.
The difference is stark.
Rather than thinking about unalienable natural rights endowed by the Creator that bind us all together, what we hear all around us is a vehement proclamation that “I won’t be told what to do, because I have my rights.”
Could we be any more self-interested?
Could we be any more self-absorbed?
Could we be any more selfish?
The ethos of putting others before self, seeking the well-being of our fellowman, doing unto to others as we would have them do unto us, has been replaced with “I know my rights. You won’t tell me what to do.”
American exceptionalism has been replaced with American selfishness.
“We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal,” has been replaced with “I am more equal than you.”
There is no greater good.
There is no higher standard.
There is no sense of community, society or brotherhood.
Everything is about what we want and what we will be told or not told to do.
At some point, some how, we lost our way.
We lost the American way, and we think that being American means that none of us have any social responsibility or any obligation to society at large.
Rather, our allegiance is to ourselves and ourselves alone.
The communal spirit that confederated the colonies, binding them around a common cause and common enemy, despite their differences, could scarcely be found now. While we face a real and present danger — a common enemy — we could not be more divided or less united.
In fact, some even blindly think of their personal freedom to do what they want to do, when they want to do it and how they want to do it without ever being told what they should do or must do as being their “God-given” right.
Where did anyone ever get that idea?
It is most certainly not the ethos we have come to know as the “golden rule.”
Something as simple and easy as wearing a face covering to protect others is in no way an infringement on our freedoms. It is a simple example of putting others first and practicing social responsibility.
When Thomas Jefferson wrote the words that were used to declare the independence of the colonies from British rule, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness,” he was not talking about the pursuit of our personal, selfish whims and insistence on our individual rights at the peril of our countrymen.
In fact, he was talking about values, principles and morals long since lost.
Can’t we have rights and still do what is right?
