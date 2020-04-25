Georgia lawmakers have not returned to Atlanta.
The 2020 session of the General Assembly is suspended.
They cannot yet safely finish unfinished business.
But they can go bowling.
We still do not know when state lawmakers will return to the Gold Dome.
They are fully aware they have unfinished business to do.
They have issues to debate.
They have bills to pass.
They have a budget to ratify.
So, why are our senators and representatives at home back in their districts?
Because it is the right thing to do.
They are not putting themselves, their families and others at risk by convening in Atlanta.
They are sheltering in place for the most part.
And they should be.
Whether or not they can be — or should have been — using technology to meet by teleconference is an interesting debate.
One thing, however, is not up for debate and that is the fact that state government has taken a long pause from doing much of the public's business because it was not — and is not — safe to conduct public meetings.
The mixed messages coming out of the governor's office are confusing the people of Georgia and putting all of us at risk.
We are told that groups of 10 or more are not safe.
But we can go to the beach.
We are told to wash our hands frequently and to use hand sanitizers after touching non-porous surfaces.
But we can go bowling.
We are told not to shake hands.
But we can get our nails done.
We are to keep our distance at the grocery store.
But we can get a haircut or an updo.
We are told to wear masks to cover our faces.
But we can get a full-body therapeutic massage.
We were all told by the federal government that shelter-in-place orders should not be lifted until there is a consistent decline in the numbers of reported COVID-19 cases and death, but the data clearly indicates the state of Georgia has not yet met those benchmarks.
Eventually state lawmakers will return to Atlanta, will resume the legislative session and will pass a state budget that will look very different from what they had expected to ratify before suspending the session.
For now, however, our representatives and senators are in their districts back home, mostly staying at home and practicing social distancing.
Shouldn't we all be following their lead?
CNHI Deputy National Editor Jim Zachary is the president of the Georgia First Amendment Foundation and editor of The Valdosta Daily Times.
