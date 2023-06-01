Georgia Republicans U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, Rep. Mike Collins, Rep. Rich McCormick, along with Democrat Rep. Nikema Williams are irresponsible.
Even firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene voted to avert a federal debt ceiling crisis.
All in all, 71 Republicans and 46 Democrats voted against the debt limit bill.
It passed the House in a 314 to 117 vote.
The Senate, with both Georgia senators voting yes, passed the measure Thursday evening, and it now heads to the president's desk.
To be clear, the compromise bill is not a great deal for either political party.
It is, however, good for America in the long run.
Defaulting on the national debt would have been fiscally irresponsible, if not disastrous.
In the end, the House vote late Thursday was about as bipartisan as anyone could have hoped.
Bipartisanship is about compromise.
Clearly, both House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden and their respective negotiating teams compromised. The alternative would not have been either political party getting what it wanted. It would have been a default and a fiscal crisis.
As events unfolded and lawmakers in both parties made it known both in private and in public statements how they intended to vote, it became increasingly clear the opposition, from both the far left and the far right, did not have enough votes to stall or kill the bill.
So, why did a group of Georgia lawmakers — Clyde, Collins, McCormick and Williams — vote “no?”
Clearly, it was little more than political theater and grandstanding.
Presidential candidates, including a former president, were flat wrong to suggest the legislative branch should just go ahead and default on the debt. That posture may sound tough and people might cheer on the bravado, but what it would have meant for millions of people would have been heartless.
According to the Brookings Institution, the U.S. hit its $31.4 trillion debt limit on Jan. 19 but the Department of the Treasury has been undertaking a set of what has been called “extraordinary measures” to stave off default. Default would have meant the federal government would not have been able to pay all its obligations.
Len Burman and Bill Gale wrote, “Raising the debt limit is not about new spending; it is about paying for previous choices policymakers legislated.”
The Brookings’ report clearly says that if “the U.S. Treasury does not have the ability to pay its obligations, the negative economic effects would quickly mount and risk triggering a deep recession.”
The impact on people living on Social Security, or depending on government jobs could have meant financial ruin.
For Clyde, Collins, McCormick and Williams to vote no because they did not get all they wanted — more precisely because they did not get their way — was childish, calloused and irresponsible.
We elect people to office to get things done, not to just be obstructionists.
Jim Zachary is the editor of The Valdosta Daily Times, CNHI’s director or newsroom training and development and president emeritus of the Georgia First Amendment Foundation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.