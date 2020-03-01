The Democrat shout fest this past week frankly just made no sense.
It made no sense on multiple levels.
At the very least, it made no sense because a lot of what the candidates had to say on the debate stage in South Carolina could not even be heard because they were just shouting over top of each other.
Democrats have traditionally cast themselves as the party of reason, as the adults in the room.
There were really no adults in the debate hall that evening.
While some may have filtered themselves more than others, all of them succumbed to political theater, grandstanding and the three-ring circus quickly turned into a clown show.
Four years ago when the Republican field of 16 battled it out on the debate stage, Democrats talked about the imploding GOP and made fun of the unrefined, undisciplined and unfettered candidates going at each other tooth and nail.
The Republican primary reached its all-time low when previously dignified candidate Marco Rubio lost his mind and tried to battle it out with then-candidate Donald J. Trump on his level of name calling and personal insults.
The Democrats may have sunk even lower during the South Carolina debate.
The moderators never seized control and just let the candidates go at each other with little to no restraint.
Whatever happened to Michelle Obama’s battle cry, “When they go low, we go high”?
The new mantra seems to be when they go low, we go lower.
Political mudslinging is nothing new.
The founding fathers did it.
Politicians have always done it.
Still, it seems somehow different now — worse.
It just seems more mean-spirited and hate-filled than ever before.
We deserve better.
Voters and would-be voters deserve better.
We deserve elevated debate, a healthy exchange of ideas and a more civil discourse.
To be clear, the candidates did have some substantive and important things to say but those things were drowned out by the noise and played second fiddle to the melodrama.
The problem is not just what happens on the debate stage, out on the stump in rallies or in political advertisements.
The larger concern is what is happening at the dining room table, in the coffee shop and the workplace as the result of what is happening in those other spaces.
Unfortunately, people seem to follow the leader.
When our leaders have no filter, conduct themselves in very childish and immature ways and say the most vile things about other people, it sets the very worst of examples and — it seems — we are all too willing to emulate, if not imitate, their ugliness.
Candidates must do better.
We must expect better of them — and of ourselves.
