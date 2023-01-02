Maybe it is only a newspaper editor who would consider Carl Bernstein’s “Chasing History: A Kid in the Newsroom” a great holiday read but Carl Bernstein’s “Chasing History: A Kid in the Newsroom” is a great read anytime, for anyone.
And, it is important.
To be clear, the autobiography is not about Watergate. It is not about current politics. In fact, the book is exactly as it is billed — about a kid growing up in a newsroom and all the colorful characters and important moments in history shaping his early career.
In some ways, the iconic journalist — a reporter’s reporter — is self taught and in other ways he was the best student of all.
But Bernstein’s education happened in the newsroom not the classroom.
Bernstein is forever cemented as one of the greatest investigative reporters of all time who, along with Bob Woodward, blew the lid off Watergate, but he does not even mention the reporting that led to the downfall of President Richard Nixon in the riveting account of his life as a journalist, making the book all the more compelling.
Beginning as a copy boy at the Washington Star in the early 1960s, Bernstein lived history, with so much of his illustrious career shaped by the Civil Rights Movement.
To be clear, Bernstein was rough around the edges, a rebel, sometimes delinquent and not always “politically correct.”
But most striking was his early clarity about the importance of the journalist’s calling as a truth teller, “I sometimes thought that, in the Star, I’d found a family that was less complicated, less fraught, that the one at home in Silver Spring,” Bernstein wrote. “I was more comfortable in the newsroom with Sid Epstein and Jerry O’Leary and Mary McGrory and Haynes Johnson and Ludy Werner than I’d ever been at home.
“Ironically, there was safety in journalism, a haven in reporting, especially the way the Star went about it: proceeding without judgment or predisposition to wherever the facts and context and rigorous questioning led, to some notion of the truth in all its complexity. I like that place. And the comfort and purpose it gave me.”
That sense of purpose is not only noble, it is the truest and most pure calling of the journalist.
You don’t have to be a reporter, editor or journalist to appreciate Bernstein’s truth, you just need to be someone who values truth.
Shouldn’t that be all of us?
Jim Zachary is the editor of the Valdosta Daily Times, CNHI’s director of newsroom training and development and president emeritus of the Georgia First Amendment Foundation.
