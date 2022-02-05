ZACHARY: Cellphones at red light bad idea

Unbelievably, inexplicably a Georgia lawmaker wants to put cellphones back in the hands of drivers.
Republican Sen. Frank Ginn of Danielsville wants to amend the state's hands-free distracted driving law.
As it stands now, Georgia's distracting driving laws are clear and leave little room for doubt regarding cellphone use while operating a motor vehicle. You cannot hold your phone when behind the wheel.
Ginn's bill, SB 356, would grant an exception to the hands-free law and would permit drivers to use their cellphones when they are sitting at a traffic light.
How many of us sit behind drivers at traffic lights with their head down, texting away, after the light has turned green?
As irritating as that is, it is far from being the important reason why this piece of legislation is a horrible idea.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has said traffic deaths across the nation rose 12% last year and fatalities in Georgia mirrored that tragic increase.
Distracted driving is a major contributing factor to the increase in deaths on our roadways.
Muddying up the law and blurring the lines around cellphone use when operating a motor vehicle will make enforcement more difficult, will increase overall cellphone use while driving and increase the dangers on public roads.
A person texting or watching a movie while sitting at a red light is not likely to instantly disengage after the light changes and they resume driving.
Car insurance companies and law enforcement agencies oppose this proposal and rightly so.
Who supports the bill, then?
Clearly, it is lawmakers pandering to a very vocal minority of constituents whose worn-out refrains about their civil liberties just ring hollow.
Yes, we are a free people.
Yes, we all have rights.
Yes, we should all be free to make decisions for ourselves.
But, freedom has limits and responsibilities.
When our behavior has a direct negative or even endangering impact on others, we are not, and should not be free to do whatever we want.
Distracted driving puts others in harm's way.
Distracted driving kills.
Laws to prevent tragic deaths are not overly burdensome and are not about taking away individual rights.
If these loud voices are ever able to drown out all reason, it could mean doing away with seatbelt laws, speed limits, aggressive driving enforcement, DUI laws and any number of measures designed to keep people safe.
Ginn's arguments are just nonsensical. Oddly, he suggested he wants people to be able to hold up their phones in plain view at red lights instead of concealing the phone in their laps. He reasons that if they are not trying to hide what they are doing their heads will be up and they will see the light change.
He is just wrong about that and he offers no facts, no logic, no data to prove that the positioning of the phone makes any difference whatsoever in how much attention people will be paying to a traffic light change while they are texting or watching Netflix on their smart phone.
Plainly speaking, Ginn is wrong and this mindless measure is wrong.
Keep cellphones out of the hands of drivers in Georgia.
Jim Zachary is the editor of The Valdosta Daily Times, CNHI's director of newsroom training and development and president emeritus of the Georgia First Amendment Foundation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.