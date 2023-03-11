The separation of powers is fundamental to the Republic.
Our entire form of democracy is based on three coequal branches of government.
Whether at the federal or state level, the legislative, executive and judicial branches of government must be able to function independently, providing checks and balances crucial to a representative form of government — a government that represents the will of the people.
The legislature passes laws, the administration enforces laws and the judiciary interprets laws.
Judges should not try to legislate from the bench. It is not the province of the judiciary to create new law. That is why we elect legislators.
Lawmakers, in turn, should not be in the law enforcement and judiciary business.
Georgia lawmakers are overstepping when it comes to attempts to usurp absolute oversight of Georgia district attorneys and solicitors general.
The legislature wants to give an Oversight Commission special powers to discipline, remove and force the involuntary retirement of appointed or elected prosecutors.
The bill soaring through the General Assembly requires prosecutors to “review every individual case for which probable cause for prosecution exists, and make a prosecutorial decision under the law based on the facts.”
Oddly, that is exactly what prosecutors do now.
That’s their job.
So, what’s the point of a new law?
Essentially, it would mean the legislative branch of government would seize oversight, overstepping and breaking down the wall — the separation of powers — that provides our state with checks and balances preventing any one branch of the government from wielding too much power.
DAs and solicitor generals are already held accountable by the attorney general and the State Bar and ultimately by the electorate.
Of course, no DA or solicitor should abuse power.
Of course, they should be held accountable.
Of course, there should be a mechanism to remove them from office if they break the law, viz. abuse their power.
It is just not the constitutional role of the legislative branch of government to have that level of oversight and giving the Speakers of the House and Senate powerful roles in creating and appointing the Oversight Committee would cross a line that also abuses power.
Jim Zachary is CNHI’s director of newsroom training and development, deputy national editor, the editor of The Valdosta Daily Times and president emeritus of the Georgia First Amendment Foundation.
