ZACHARY: Bipartisanship requires respect, dignity

The far left is mad at moderate Democrats.
The far right considers centrists in the GOP to be Republicans In Name Only, vilifying the perceived RINOs as cloaked liberals.
The sin of a small group of lawmakers who find themselves out of step with the far right and far left is simply daring to talk to and work with the opposing party.
Consensus building is not applauded as an act of statesmanship or putting country above party, but is seen as a traitorous act.
A handful of Republicans and Democrats negotiated a bipartisan infrastructure deal but the hefty proposal faces an uphill climb because partisans in both parties aren’t willing to make concessions brokered by members of their own party.
Bipartisanship, compromise and consensus, it seems, are very bad words.
Neither party bears all the blame.
A commitment to polarization may be the only thing Republicans and Democrats can agree on.
Negotiating, brokering deals and bargaining in good faith are all about giving and taking.
Unbelievably, if either party can get a vote or two to pass a piece of legislation, it is touted as a bipartisan measure. That’s a very low bar.
Bipartisanship should be about finding common ground through negotiation, debate and the making of concessions by both sides. You win some. You lose some.
Instead, bending without breaking is seen as weak when, in fact, it takes the greatest strength of all to listen to people with whom you disagree, see the merits in their arguments and, most importantly, be willing to concede when and where you can.
But politics is a microcosm of society.
Whether it is lawmakers on Capitol Hill, at the statehouse or at city hall, the rancor and polarization among politicians merely mirrors the divisions in our communities, families and, most obviously, on social media.
Republicans don’t just disagree with Democrats over certain issues; instead, they regard them as evil, sinister and communistic.
Democrats often look down on Republicans as uneducated, backward and unredeemable.
Anyone in the other political party is, quite simply, the enemy. So we resort to name calling, vilifying and extreme rhetoric.
Partisanship, or party loyalty, is not wrong in and of itself. It is extreme partisanship that creates the gridlock we now regard as normal.
We have been partisan from the beginning. Washington seated Hamilton as treasury secretary and Jefferson over the state department in the first administration because he wanted both ends of the political spectrum represented in hopes of building consensus. The plan, of course, didn’t always work.
Still, both then and now, we are always stronger united than we could ever be divided.
Republicans and Democrats can work together without either party compromising core values and standards, but first they must come to the table with basic respect and dignity, seeing members of the other party as people with whom they disagree and not merely as the enemy.
Jim Zachary is the editor of the Valdosta Daily Times, CNHI’s director of newsroom training and development and president emeritus of the Georgia First Amendment Foundation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.