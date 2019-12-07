Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s whistle stop tour across Georgia to talk to local leaders about new voting machines is the right thing to do.
The boots on the ground are the boots that matter most.
The Secretary of State’s new education campaign to help local elections officers, poll workers and voters learn intricacies of the state’s new voting system is essential.
The newly launched website “Secure the Vote” offers voters details of the new $104 million electronic voting system which uses touchscreen machines that generate a printed ballot.
A straightforward step-by-step instructional video on how to cast a vote from checking in on iPads with poll workers, using the touchscreen to generate a printed ballot and using the scanner to submit the ballot for counting will prove helpful and could go a long way toward preventing the many problems that occurred during the pilot launch of these new machines on Election Day.
It was poor judgment, to say the least, for the Secretary of State’s Office to release public statements saying the rollout of the machines went smoothly with only minor glitches.
The Nov. 5 municipal elections, the first trial run of the Dominion Voting Systems ballot-marking devices, was anything but smooth, especially in Lowndes County where polls had to be kept open late and election results were delayed by hours.
Raffensperger’s office characterized the snafus as “human error,” which makes it sound like the state is throwing poll workers and local election officials under the proverbial bus. That is unfortunate and less than accurate.
If, in fact, the Poll Pads did not work and if ballots could not be scanned and read electronically as designed because of mistakes that people made, then it is highly likely those individuals were not adequately trained and that is not the fault of the poll workers and local election officials themselves.
If local workers were not adequately trained or if the state contracted with vendors who were not adequately trained, then that is Raffensperger’s fault and his alone. He is the guy in charge.
So, this training website is a good first step in familiarizing Georgians with the new system.
The next step involves the Secretary of State deploying a team of voter education coordinators throughout the state — part of their mission is to help voters receive adequate training ahead of the next election.
Then, Raffensperger has committed himself to visiting each county before the March primary, to listen to local officials and learn all he can about the challenges they are facing with the new voting system.
We hope he does just that — listen.
It is past time to get off the staged talking points, the flowery appraisals, admit the shortcomings of the system and listen, really listen, to local elections officials where all the real work gets done.
Be open with the public about the flaws of the system.
Be transparent about what happened, where it happened, why it happened and how it happened.
The people of Georgia will be far more understanding if the people in power would be open, transparent and, frankly, honest.
This has been called the largest voting machine overhaul in the nation’s history — the office rushing to get equipment and procedural training to all of Georgia’s 159 counties ahead of the 2020 presidential primary.
This new system of voting machines cost the people of Georgia $104 million.
The people of Georgia have every right — and reason — to expect the system to work and to work well.
CNHI Deputy National Editor Jim Zachary is the editor of the Valdosta Daily Times and vice president of the Georgia First Amendment Foundation. He can be reached at jzachary@cnhi.com.
