ZACHARY: Ahmaud's legacy must be more than a day

The horrific death of Ahmaud Arbery changed laws in Georgia.
But has his murder changed hearts and attitudes?
Now, Feb. 23 will be remembered each year as Ahmaud Arbery Day in Georgia.
But who will recognize the day, in years to come, and who will remember the racism and hate that led to him being gunned down in a Brunswick, Georgia neighborhood?
Following his death, Georgia lawmakers passed hate crimes legislation that impose enhanced criminal sentencing guidelines when a hate crime is intentionally committed based on race, sex, sexual orientation, color, religion, national origin, mental disability or physical disability. The hate crime law also requires law enforcement agencies to document all hate crimes for statewide and federal databases.
Georgia lawmakers dismantled the state's Jim Crow era citizen's arrest law. While that is welcome news, it was a long time coming and, frankly, it was unbelievable the antiquated law had been on the books in our state for so long.
Rightly so, people across the state of Georgia — including the members of a Brunswick jury who found three men guilty of the murder — were shocked by what they saw on video as the men chased, then killed, Arbery.
We must never stop being shocked and horrified.
But, the words of Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta, when the Ahmaud Arbery Day resolution was read, are poignant and stark.
“Laws changing is just the beginning,” she said. “Next we must change the minds and perception of Black men in this country. My son was killed because someone else’s perception of Black men, my Black son."
Changing laws, no matter how arduous, will prove to be much easier than changing minds and perceptions.
Convicting these three assailants of murder is a start for Georgia.
Convicting them of federal hate crimes is a start for the United States.
Abolishing antiquated state laws that gave cover to crimes against people of color, again, is an important step in our evolution.
Naming a day in honor of Arbery, is an important and meaningful gesture.
It is also heartening to know that college scholarships in Arbery's name will help provide an education for young Black men.
But what matters most, is the changing of hearts.
Again, Arbery's mother said it best, “As we all know, nothing will bring my son back, but I know that God wants us to (repurpose) the pain into service to make life better for other young men like Ahmaud.”
Jim Zachary is the editor of The Valdosta Daily Times, CNHI director of newsroom training and development and president emeritus of the Georgia First Amendment Foundation.
