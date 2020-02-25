Would the real Christians please stand up?

I have heard that there is a TV game show called To Tell the Truth that involves four celebrity panelists and three contestants. The moderator/host begins by reading a description of a “central character.” Of the three contestants, one of them is the actual person or “central character” described. The other two contestants are called “impostors,” whose job it is to try and convince the panelists that they are the real central character. After questioning the contestants, the panelists cast their votes for whom they believe to be the real central character. Afterwhich, the host asks, “Will the real [central character], please stand up?” The more wrong votes the impostors can draw, the more money each contestant makes. In other words, they are rewarded financially for exceptional skill in deception.
Unfortunately, we see this scenario played out in real life as well, even in Christendom.
Sometimes it can be challenging to discern between a “real Christian” and an impostor. This world, including the Church, albeit filled with many God-fearing, true disciples of Jesus, is infiltrated with many a Christian impostor. [Matthew 13:24-30]
Unfortunately, this is not a new phenomenon. “For such are false apostles, deceitful workers, transforming themselves into apostles of Christ. And no wonder! For Satan himself, transforms himself into an angel of light.” [2 Corinthians 11:13-14]
Judas Iscariot was one of the first disciples of Jesus Christ and was in His inner circle as one of the original 12 who followed Him during His earthly ministry. He was the treasurer of the apostles. Yet he is the one who betrayed Jesus to the authorities in exchange for money. Of course, Jesus knew all along that Judas would betray Him at the appointed time. Still, the other disciples did not realize that until it happened, and they lived up close and personal with him for three years. [Matthew 26:20-25]
The Bible says - “From this time, many of his disciples turned back and no longer followed Him.” [John 6:66] Many who appeared for a time, to be faithful disciples of Christ, were only curious spectators – “spiritual groupies” if you will?
The Bible says, “For God so loved the world that He gave His only Son and whoever believes on Him, will not perish but have everlasting life.” [John 3:16] That is the first step in becoming a follower and disciple of Christ. But Jesus taught His disciples, “By this everyone will know that you are My disciples if you love one another.” [John 13:35]
The question is – as Christians, do we truly “Love one another”?
Merriam-Webster defines love as – “1. Strong affection for another…2. Attraction based on sexual desire”. The world would have us to believe that love is a feeling, but God defines love this way in the Bible – “Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy; it does not boast; it is not proud. It does not dishonor others; it is not self-seeking; it is not easily angered; it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails…”. [1 Corinthians 13:4-8]
If that kind of love is the litmus test of a “real Christian,” a true disciple of Jesus Christ, will you join me in asking - “Will the real Christians, please stand up?” We need to stand up in our homes. We need to stand up in our neighborhoods, in our schools, in the marketplace, and our government, and we need to stand up in our churches across America and the world abroad. For when we do, the people around us will no longer be scratching their heads in bewilderment, wondering if we are real Christians or impostors? They will “know that we are His disciples…” because they will see and experience His love in and through us.
Lisa Hannan lives in Valdosta with her husband, Attorney Miles Hannan, who has been practicing law in Valdosta for over 30 years. She has a B.S. in psychology from Valdosta State University. You can find her at www.lisahannan.org.
