Last week I was asked to speak at the funeral of my lifetime friend Tommy Griffin, who was a well-known fixture in the local music scene for many, many years. He passed away last Sunday at the age of 63.
Yes, that’s too young, I agree. But as I shared with the hundreds of people who gathered for the service, Tommy was one of those people who lived life entirely under his own terms. He was the kind of person that if you really truly wanted to see him show out, just try to tell him what he could and/or could not do. It got even worse when you tried to tell him how to live his life.
Tommy also was always attracted to try help people out who were hurting more than he was. The problem was too often he got too caught up in other people's problems and ended up hurting himself in the process.
The main thing with Tommy was this: if he was given the chance to redo his life and do the whole thing over, if you asked him what he would’ve differently odds are he would’ve shrugged and said “not a thing” — and meant it. Tommy never wanted to be the life of the party — he wanted to BE the party. And that’s what he did, ultimately to his own end.
So given that fact, that he lived life to his own set of rules and standards, I find at least a sense of peace regarding the end of that life because that end came as a result of doing precisely what he wanted to do. I’m not happy about it, but knowing that fact, I’m OK with it.
But as happens so often, those of us who were left behind were left wondering what we could’ve/should’ve done differently ourselves. While we might not have been able to change Tommy, maybe us changing ourselves could’ve made some sort of impact.
So to close out the service, I offered up what I felt like would be words Tommy would’ve offered to all those folks gathered in that place if given the opportunity to speak to them one last time — and here is what I think he would’ve said:
“Be sure to laugh. Surround yourself with people who make you smile. A smile and a frown cost the same thing to create, but smile is worth a million times more, is more contagious, and needed a whole lot more. Everyone is dragging their personal bag of junk behind them — sharing a good laugh can help lighten everybody’s bag.
"Live life to the hilt. Leave no stone unturned — if you want to do something, then do it, and do it the best of your ability. And if it turns out to be not what you had hoped it would be, then do something else. That way you’ll never be bored.
"Make sure to stay accountable to yourself. You know right from wrong, good from bad. Do the right thing for yourself. Do what you must do to take care of the person you see in the mirror, because ultimately that person is the only one on this planet you can truly affect or change. Always help the people you encounter who are hurting more than you, but don’t lose yourself in the effort.
"Attend to the important things in your life while you can attend to them. Everybody’s number will eventually get called, no way around that fact. When your Book of Life is opened and reviewed, the ‘to be settled’ or ‘to be attended to’ ledger page in that book needs to be empty. If not, then it’s not settled for not only you but also the other person in the arrangement, and then for eternity. Is it worth that? You know what needs to be settled — what are you waiting on?
"Finally, what do wish you’d done differently with me? When you search your heart and find those things, then do them with or for someone else still in your existence. Again, when it’s too late to share a laugh, sit and talk, or just make a call, it’s too late. But that book is still open with someone in your life. Never lose sight of the fact that the clock is always ticking.”
I can only hope those words took root in at least a few hearts that day.
The end of a life is merely the final chapter of a book full of many chapters of twists, turns, mystery, conflict, adventure, humor and love — and every chapter along the way is just as important as any other.
We can’t let the end of the final chapter erase the rest of the incredible story that preceded it. To do otherwise would be a disservice to the authors efforts to make every single page, every single paragraph, every single sentence memorable — and a disservice to the ultimate publisher and caretaker of all of books who sits on high.
Tommy’s book is complete — but ours isn’t. It’s up to us now to write it to honor Tommy and all those who have gone before him — and, most importantly each other.
Every person dies — but not every person lives. Tommy lived, and did so from beginning to end under his own terms. And to that, I have only one word to offer:
Amen.
