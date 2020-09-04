WISENBAKER: While the Democrats fiddle

While a ravenous fire swept through Rome for six days in 64 A.D., the decadent and salacious Emperor Nero was said “to fiddle” at his country retreat. Nearly 70% of Rome was destroyed in that fire along with many lives and an urban economy.
Some blamed Nero himself for starting the fire in order to grab land for a new palace; for his part, Nero blamed the Christians.
Nero’s literal fiddling while Rome burned might be mythological, so whatever fiddling he did is better taken metaphorically. That is, he stood by while the fire took its toll.
And so now, nearly 2,000 years later, on a continent far, far away from Rome, there’s Portland, Seattle, Oakland, Minneapolis, and Kenosha. These American cities have endured or are enduing their own ravenous fires, looting, death and destruction.
And like Nero, the socialist Democratic mayors and governors in these states and cities looked the other way. They fiddled while rampage grew and spread. And blamed others, namely President Trump.
In fact, the national socialist Democratic Party held a four-day convention without even a whisper of the injury and destruction going on in these conflagrations. Even more amazing, their nominees for president and vice president, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, respectively, accepted those nominations with speeches devoid of any reference to the turmoil.
But this tone deafness to America’s needs is pervasive within the Party’s ranks.
When it was time to follow up with a second COVID stimulus package to soften the blow of government-ordered lockdowns to help American workers, socialist Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took a page from Marie Antoinette’s playbook, essentially telling these workers “to eat cake.”
Pelosi had bigger fish to fry: The United States Post Office and, in particular, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
While refusing to bring Congress back from recess to address the critical issue facing the economy, Pelosi was happy to bring them back for a House hearing on the USPS to investigate the President and DeJoy’s alleged efforts to torpedo mail-in voting.
So DeJoy testified. And so electrifying was his testimony that refuted all the misrepresentations about moving big blue mailboxes, thinning out sorting machines and forbidding overtime at the USPS that not another word has been uttered about this great threat to democracy.
Another Russia. Another Mueller. Another Ukraine. Another failure by the socialist Democrats to delegitimize a duly elected president.
While Pelosi fiddled around with the real issues facing America and American families, President Trump acted.
Early in August, the President issued four executive orders allowing for the extension of unemployment relief, deferring payroll tax deductions, deferring student loan payments and minimizing residential evictions and foreclosures. Real solutions to real problems.
The President took action because Pelosi and the socialist Democrats refused.
And for this, Pelosi declared that her oath of office required her to defend the United States from all enemies, foreign and domestic, and that there were no greater domestic enemies than the occupant of the White House and the Republicans on Capitol Hill.
No, Pelosi, the only “Capitol Hill” once housing domestic enemies of America is located in Seattle’s “autonomous zone,” a nest of subversionists and anarchists gladly tolerated by that city and state’s socialist Democratic leadership.
And tolerated by Joe Biden who, in a startling admission of approval of the current lawlessness, declared in a recent speech in Pennsylvania that if President Trump is reelected, “the violence will not end.”
What kind of not-so-veiled threat is that?
The socialist Democrat presidential nominee then had the temerity to rhetorically ask in that same speech: “Do I look like a radical socialist?”
Well, Joe, it’s not so much what you look like, it’s what you are.
After all, you and Ms. Harris have declared that your “highest priority” is a national face mask mandate and not the protection of life and property in riot-torn cities.
It spells out in no uncertain terms that you place the state over the individual, a hallmark of socialism.
Gary Wisenbaker (gary@realtyadvisorsga.com) is a Realtor at RealLiving Realty Advisors.
