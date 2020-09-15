WISENBAKER: Undermining the integrity of an election

In a recent interview on “Showtime” Hillary Clinton advised that former Vice President Joe Biden, the socialist Democratic nominee for president, “should not concede” the election “under any circumstances” because she believes tabulating the results “is going to drag out.”
You see, Hillary’s hope is that the lawyers, courts and judges will pick the next president, not the voters.
Hillary further elevated the discussion on the upcoming presidential election by claiming that a President Donald Trump victory could only happen by Trump “suppressing or topping voting, or outright intimidating people into feeling that they have to go with the strong guy to stand up against all these threats that Trump is going to gin up to scare people.”
And she said all this with a straight face. As if it’s President Trump and his supporters looting and incinerating America’s urban centers, harassing al fresco diners ... well, you get it.
Clinton made her remarks on Showtime’s “The Circus.” How apropos.
Release the clowns.
And within the ranks of the hard left and socialist Democratic party, they are legion, reminiscent of a stream of fluffy red wigs, striped faces and bulbous noses pouring out of a Volkswagen Beetle.
Chief clown and Atlantic Magazine editor Jeffrey Goldberg, for example, penned a nothing-less-than despicable hit piece on President Trump claiming he disparaged American fallen soldiers. Goldberg’s sources, of course, were anonymous.
Goldberg didn’t count on John Bolton, who isn’t made up nor a Trump supporter, scratching his head and saying, “I was in the room and didn’t hear that.” There were other real-life people who were in the room and remembered it as Bolton did.
Biden, for his part, continues to repeat the lie.
Another Cirque du Swamp involves Rep. Adam Schiff who has obtained yet another “whistleblower” complaint. This one is from within the ranks of the Department of Homeland Security. And, of course, it is about Russia(!), its alleged U.S. election interference, and that the complainant was twice told to “stand down” on reporting on that alleged interference.
For its part, the DHS vehemently denies the allegations. Look for an exoneration but a refusal by the press to let it go is certain. The accusation is enough.
As of this writing, the latest hoops of fire are the “revelations” in Bob Woodward’s latest book concerning President Trump’s comments in the early days of the COVID “pandemic.”
He acknowledged the danger associated with it and proceeded in a measured, responsible way to protect and assure the public rather than cause widespread panic. The media cabal claims the President lied to the public about the severity of this pandemic
But to his detractors’ chagrin, their poster boy, Dr. Anthony Fauci, agreed that the President never lied in his revelations about the virus. Biden, however, will continue to lie about the President’s reasoning and revelations.
One of the latest acts includes the socialist Democrat vice presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, and her recent interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” wherein she laid the groundwork of blame for a possible Biden/Harris loss in November.
She was asked if Russian(!) interference might cost the ticket the election. “Theoretically, of course,” Harris replied, adding another threat was President Trump’s efforts to “convince voters not to believe in the integrity of the voting system.”
The hypocrisy is enough to give even the casual political observer an apoplectic fit.
The socialist Democrat agenda since President Trump took office has been thoroughly grounded in undermining the integrity of the voting system and, in so doing, attempt to undermine the legitimacy of a probably Trump second turn.
There is no health in them.
Gary Wisenbaker (gary@realtyadvisorsga.com) is a Realtor at RealLiving Realty Advisors.
