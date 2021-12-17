The South Georgia Regional Library recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to demonstrate and inaugurate its latest library services facility: a traveling library. This is the fourth mobile unit in the SGRL’s history and becomes the seventh branch of library services.
Given that the last vehicle put in service was in 1954, this upgrade is long overdue. This $200,000, two-year project, along with the new main library campus on Julia Drive and upcoming $2 million expansion and facelift at the Southside library clearly puts the SGRL in the top tier of Georgia’s library system.
And the dollars, time and energy put into all these projects are well worth the effort.
You see, libraries are a cornerstone of democracy — where information is free and equally available to everyone. People tend to take that for granted, and they don’t realize what is at stake when that is put at risk, writes Carla Hayden, current Librarian of Congress.
Even more, libraries are the repositories of civilization’s collective knowledge, whether stored in the written word with ink on paper or digitally expressed through the vast internet.
But possession of all that knowledge serves no end unless it is disseminated and shared. The traditional approach has been the utilization of brick and mortar for that purpose. But with the advent of the automobile, the outreach expanded.
The American bookmobile fleet extends all across America from L.A. and Oakland to Baton Rouge, to Kentucky (which has the highest number of bookmobiles of any state), to Ohio, Georgia, South Carolina and all states in between.
And a bookmobile is more than just “books on wheels.”
SGRL grant writer Bernard Bulemu writes that they serve to provide a place for rural or remote communities to associate; to give those remote or rural citizens the similar high-quality opportunities offered in our main branches; to provide access to technology; and to create relationships and promote inclusivity. And he is right.
American author David Lankes once wrote that “Bad libraries build collections, good libraries build services, great libraries build communities.” This new addition to our library facilities puts the SGRL is the latter category.
The SGRL has a proud 80-year bookmobile tradition that meets those goals and closes the gap of access to our community: that many parts of our community remain at least 10 miles away from a branch underscores the need for this service.
Moreover, this state-of-the-art facility augments our collective governments’ effort to combat reading deficiencies and help turn around the scourge of functional illiteracy among our youth and young adults. And it does so by not only offering books but computer and wi-fi access.
Four hundred years ago, Sir Frances opined that “Knowledge is power.”
With broader access to knowledge, those challenged pockets in our entire tri-county community will find the power to create a vision for a more fulfilled and productive life.
For, as the psalmist said: Where there is no vision, the people perish.
Gary Wisenbaker (gary50155@gmail.com; ) is the current board chairman of the SGRL board of trustees, author of “How Great is His Mercy,” a member of The Valdosta Daily Times editorial board and a Realtor in Valdosta.
