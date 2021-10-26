WISENBAKER: The Trojan Horse called critical race theory

The story of the Trojan Horse is one of deception and subjugation.
Greek mythology has it that the ancient Greeks waged war against Troy, a city located at Hisarlik in present-day Turkey. This violent eruption centered around the kidnapping of the Greek king’s wife, Helen, and her abductor, Paris, taking her to Troy.
The war raged for years. Since obvious brute strength was not enough to subdue the Trojans, the Greeks devised a plan that would. They built a wooden horse, designed to be accepted as a gift, and left it at the gates of the city. They then made it look as if they were abandoning their quest by pretending to sail away.
Thus deceived, the Trojans wheeled the horse into their secure gates and at nightfall the Greek soldiers concealed inside the horse climbed out, subdued the guards and opened the gates of Troy. The Spartan army returned and laid waste to the once proud city, subduing its citizens.
Like the Spartans, today’s Marxist intellectual elites have figured out that they cannot overthrow capitalism and impose a socialist state by counting on the proletariat openly revolting against the capitalists, the “business model,” if you will, of Karl Marx. This became clear in the mid '60s.
No, that model wasn’t going to work out well because instead of class warfare, a strong middle class emerged with an equally strong American value: hard work, honesty, thrift and courage would lift you up. There would be no “workers of the world unite” mentality in America.
But the socialist Democrats still needed a plan to divide America.
The next best plan the socialist Democrats, or neo-Marxists, could come up with involved using race. Instead of class warfare, they sought to instigate race/ethnic warfare to dismantle the capitalist-centric society.
But the leaders of the civil rights movement of the 1960s had a better idea and an idea that caught on denying the socialist Democrats from hijacking the movement. Martin Luther King Jr.’s mantra was more along the lines of fulfilling the American dream of justice and equality under the law vis-à-vis destroying the institutions that could — and would — make that happen. And it won out.
If the hard left is anything, it’s certainly indefatigable. And so they devised a plan so subtly deceptive that it has permeated most higher institutions, corporations and government departments with little or no resistance. The fear is that public education curricula is next.
And that caught some attention.
Critical race theory, according to Christopher Rufo, founder and director of Battlefront, a public policy research center, has done a lot of research on the issue and explains that basic tenant of CRT is identity politics or “identity-based Marxism.” Socialist Democrats in recent elections make no bones about this “us versus them” approach to campaigning and public policy.
Here’s why it’s dangerous.
Rofo explains that “equity,” a common euphemism in CRT, cannot be substituted for “equality” as the terms are very different. Equality is the corner stone of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution meaning that all are equal under the law. CRT, on the other hand, teaches that this notion is nothing more than “’mere nondiscrimination’ and provides ‘camouflage’ for white supremacy, patriarchy, and oppression.”
CRT promotes the idea of equity instead. Rofo writes that to achieve equity, according CRT proponents, “suspending private property rights, seizing land and wealth, and distributing them along racial lines” would be required. Another CRT proponent, proposes that “to truly be antiracist, you also have to be anti-capitalist.”
That’s pretty hard.
“An equity-based form of government would mean the end not only of private property, but also of individual rights, equality under the law, federalism, and freedom of speech ... to be replaced by race-based redistribution of wealth, group-based rights, active discrimination, and omnipotent bureaucratic authority,” writes Rofo.
In Cupertino, California, to Seattle, Washington, to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Springfield, Missouri, CRT-based curriculum has required teachers and students to “deconstruct their racial and sexual identities and rank themselves according to their ‘power and privilege ... (or) locate themselves on an ‘oppression matrix’ based on the idea that straight, white, English speaking Christian males are members of the oppressor class,’ Rofo reports.
In short, whites should hate themselves because of their skin color; nonwhites are victims and, hence, entitled because of their skin color.
This is not the kind of curricula that will be sympathetic to teaching the real reasons for the establishment of America or the promulgation of Western democracies.
And we do not need this kind of warped thinking in our government, corporate institutions, and especially not in our schools and universities.
CRT is a deception and must be rejected and, if not, subjugation to the neo-Marxist, socialist Democrats is inevitable.
Gary Wisenbaker (gary@realtyadvisorsga.com) is a Realtor at Real Living Realty Advisors in Valdosta and is a member of the editorial board and a regular contributor to The Valdosta Daily Times.
