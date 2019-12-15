WISENBAKER: The Pelosi circus: abhorrent, embarrassing

While the congressional Social Democrats dither over two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump and ignore the real issues of the day, the President continues working for the American people as evidenced by the latest stratospheric economic numbers.
It is clear by now that the impeachment process is, well, as much a hoax as was the Russian collusion, the Ukrainian “quid pro quo,” treason and bribery narratives.
Brings to mind the admonition from the Apostle James that our lives here “are but a vapor that appears for a little time and then vanishes away.”
And how relevant this verse is to not only the Social Democrats’ previously failed smear campaigns but also to the “articles of impeachment."
The articles, like the process that produced them, are a sham. The first one claims that the President abused his authority in asking Ukraine to re-open an investigation that they had begun but abandoned under pressure from the Obama Administration.
There’s a couple of problems here: one factual, one hypocritical.
Under the Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Treaty with Ukraine, signed by President Bill Clinton in 1998 and ratified by the Senate in 2000, the President was well within his rights to encourage Ukraine’s new president to assist in looking into possible Ukrainian election interference but also possible criminal activity by Burisma Holdings, on which board sat Hunter Biden, with regard to that interference.
As reported by The Hill (and ignored by the mainstream media), it was the Obama Administration that pressured Ukraine to drop that investigation in 2016. Then-Vice President Joe Biden advised them at the time that should the country’s chief prosecutor continue his efforts, then the U.S. would withhold $1 billion in aid.
Two months later, the prosecutor was fired and the aid was released.
That Biden later bragged about the threat and its success and that the Social Democrats and the mainstream media cabal ignored it sets a new bar for the definition of hypocrisy.
Article two fares no better. The “high crime and misdemeanor” there is that the President “obstructed Congress.”
What?
If Congress wants to hold an inquiry into anything involving the Executive Branch, including impeachment, they’re free to do so. Where the White House refuses to cooperate, usually under executive privilege or national security concerns, in releasing documents or producing witness, the remedy is “get a court order,” not impeachment.
The Pelosi-Schiff-Nadler three-ring circus has yet to produce any evidence of any action or inaction by the President passing constitutional muster that justifies their actions.
But, you see, that’s not the point.
Having no accomplishments since Nancy Pelosi became Speaker (with the recent exception of the USMCA trade agreement, which they held up for two years), they must detract from President Trump’s successes.
And in this they have succeeded.
Record job numbers in November and continued economic expansion news is smothered by the mainstream news outlets.
The House scheduled impeachment hearings when they knew — for over a year — that the President would be attending NATO meetings in Europe for the sole purpose of undermining his visit (did somebody say “treason”?).
And most recently, that the Federal Reserve decided to leave interest rates alone, thereby attesting to the strength of this economy going into 2020, is ignored is now de rigueur for the press regarding good economic news.
The Pelosi-MSM axis, however, have over played their hand.
American voters aren’t buying what they’re selling: they see through it, as evidenced by recent polls showing a majority opposing impeachment, even in swing states.
And Pelosi’s in a box. No Republicans are on board with impeachment, and two Democrats defected on the inquiry vote. She’s got 31 members coming from districts the President carried in 2016.
If she wants to remain Speaker, and she probably does, then she needs those members to get re-elected. For them to get re-elected, they’ll have to vote against impeachment, and, without their votes, it will fail in the House.
Since the Senate will not convict on either of the articles (Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., whose state opposes it by 59%, has indicated he’s “torn” on the issue), the answer for Pelosi should be obvious.
But her hatred for the President, the people who elected him, and undisguised determination to overturn the 2016 election will prevail.
Clearly, these tyrannous actions by the House are abhorrent to the Constitution, an affront to our democracy and republic, and an embarrassment to the nation.
And this must end.
Gary Wisenbaker (gary@realtyadvisorsga.com) is a Realtor at RealLiving Realty Advisors and a political consultant at Blackstone, LLC.
