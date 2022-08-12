WISENBAKER: Rewriting role of FBI, selective prosecution

In an extraordinary Kristallnacht move by the Biden-Schumer-Pelosi cabal, the politicized, weaponized and socialist Democrats’ FBI recently raided the home of a former president who is their political opponent, none other than Donald J. Trump.
While a common occurrence in third world countries, Nazi Germany, Red China and the Soviet Union, such an action has never before happened in America.
So what was their beef with former President Trump? Ostensibly, it had to do with the Presidential Records Act.
According to the New York Post, about 15 boxes of records were removed from the White House and shipped to Mar-a-Lago at the close the Trump presidency. After extensive negotiations, President Trump agreed to return some of the materials in January 2022. Upon receipt, National Archives officials advised the Justice Department that the returned materials included classified information. Yet at the time of the unprecedented raid, the parties were still negotiating about the documents and to whom they belonged.
A new narrative, however, has emerged that the raid had nothing to do with the contested documents but everything to do with January 6. After all, if it had to do with mishandling government documents why is Nancy Pelosi not behind bars for publicly shredding her government-bought-and-paid-for copy of President Trump’s SOTUS speech?
Framing the Gestapo-esque FBI raid within the context of J6 makes perfect sense. It’s no secret that the congressional J6 hearings are a dismal failure: the idea was to fatally wound President Trump in the eyes of not only the nation, but the GOP in particular. And that was necessary to prevent him from running for president in 2024.
But like the little boy that cried wolf, the J6 committee was pretty much tuned out in the eyes and ears of the public except, of course, for the mainstream media.
As it became evident that there was no smoking gun linking President Trump to the protesters who entered the Capitol, the witch hunters had to look where they had no authority to look: President Trump’s personal residence, records and even his safe.
If this strikes one as despicable, it is.
Using the National Archives suggestion that perhaps some of the documents turned over to them contained “classified information”, the FBI concocted some kind of search warrant that, once signed, allowed them to storm President Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago in search of other “classified documents” improperly (allegedly) impounded by the former president. You’ll recall that this isn’t the first time a false affidavit was presented to a federal magistrate by the FBI, but I digress.
And this they did.
But tagging President Trump with some kind or misdemeanor, or even felony, on government document misappropriation really gets the Trump Haters nowhere. They can indict him. They can try him. They can convict him. But he can still run for president in 2024.
You see, the Constitution gives two qualifications for running for president: be at least 35 and be a natural-born citizen of the United States. This cannot be altered by statutory law even if that law says those convicted of a crime or misdemeanor are barred from seeking federal office. Statutory law cannot be used to amend or alter the Constitution, according to former federal prosecutor Andrew McCarthy.
Under our Constitution, the only way one can be barred from seeking federal office is to be accused of misconduct while holding federal office, be impeached by the House of Representatives (sound familiar?) and be convicted by the Senate. Both actions require a majority and two-thirds vote, respectively, in both chambers.
As the judging body, the Senate cannot only convict and remove the official from office, but can also, in a separate vote, ban the official from ever seeking federal office again.
Thus, the socialist Democrats have the ultimate Stop Trump play card. They have to tie him to J6 and getting into his personal space and finding and/or planting a document or some evidence that would do that became critical.
Whether or not former President Trump can be impeached since he no longer holds office, is debatable. But if the J6 committee finds that his action or inaction on J6 constituted a crime, they’ll claim that since it happened while he was in office, then the House can impeach, and the Senate can convict. And the punishment would not be removal from office but a ban from seeking federal office ever again.
Voila! The socialist Democrats and their other liberty-hating allies will have “trumped” Trump.
Regardless of your political affiliation, the recent FBI raid of the home of a former president should make every American’s blood run cold.
Be afraid, be vigilant, and under no circumstances take your freedom and liberties for granted under the current Biden Administration and socialist Democratic-controlled Congress.
Gary Wisenbaker (gary50155@gmail.com; ) is the author of “How Great is His Mercy,” a Valdosta Daily Times contributor and a Realtor with Century21 Realty Advisors in Valdosta.
