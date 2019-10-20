WISENBAKER: Pelosi, Schiff stage absurdly dangerous drama

The “theater of the absurd” is defined “as a form of drama that emphasizes the absurdity of human existence by employing disjointed, repetitious, and meaningless dialogue, purposeless and confusing situations, and plots that lack realistic or logical development.”
And so, from stage left, enter the Democratic Socialists adorned in their finest alewife hats to make the point.
They purport to expose, elucidate and remove a duly elected President through a unilateral impeachment inquisition, based upon President Donald Trump’s alleged “quid pro quo” approach to foreign policy that supposedly took place during a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Whether President Trump tried to bully President Zelensky to re-open an investigation closed by his predecessor into an oil company with a board of directors that included Hunter Biden (and paid him $50,000 per month) during the time his father was Vice President Joe Biden, before Ukraine could receive American aid, is rendered moot by Zelensky’s clear and unequivocal denial. “I felt no pressure at all,” he stated publicly while in New York recently.
And yet the Leftists persist.
These deliberations are being conducted in secret, without a full House vote on the procedure, and without the President’s ability to cross-examine any witnesses, issue subpoenas or produce rebuttal testimony. The Democratic Socialists now content that they are not taking “testimony,” which would be subject to public scrutiny, but rather “depositions,” which they can shield from public view and only release what they want the public to know.
No other impeachment proceedings, those of Presidents Andrew Johnson, Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton, were handled in such an arrogant and reprehensible manner.
The allegations arise from the filing of a “whistle blower complaint” inked by an undisclosed entity who received guidance and assistance in preparing the document from the grand inquisitor himself, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., as admitted by the latter.
That the whistle blower’s assertions are based solely upon innuendo and hearsay are as inconsequential as the whistle blower him/herself given that Rep. Schiff recently observed that the accuser’s testimony in the Star Chamber won’t be necessary at all since the inquisition has a transcript of the call.
A transcript, mind you, that President Trump made public once requested but only after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi caved in to the extreme Democratic Socialists in her party and endorsed the impeachment ruse.
Imagine: she never even read the transcript.
So, the Democratic Socialists continue with their absurd drama, cranking up committee after committee to subpoena President Trump’s personal financial records from as far back as 2011 in the vain search for an impeachable offense.
Even if the Democratic Socialists in the House sent articles of impeachment to the Senate, the same will be dead on arrival. And they know this.
But impeachment really isn’t the point here. The point is to weaken the President.
A weakened President cannot effectively negotiate in foreign affairs or on international trade issues. By weakening his negotiating powers in these areas, they hope to spook not only the stock market but depress American employers from expanding and hiring more workers. Uncertainty would reign.
Their real hope is to bring about an economic slowdown in 2020: therefore, their amen chorus in the press and financial circles continually speculate about such an imaginary recession. It’s all they have as they have no record or issues to run on.
President Trump recently warned that the Democratic Socialists want to destroy our democracy. No, they want to destroy our republic.
They want to give non-citizens the right to vote and annul the Electoral College so that the presidency is decided by a popular vote whereby the heavily populated coastal states would basically elect the President.
The concerns and values of the “flyover country” would become ephemeral and forgotten as though they never existed.
The Democratic Socialists cannot accept the 2016 results and they hate President Trump, and those that voted for him, for that result.
And as absurd and as this is, they are myopic, serious and dangerous.
Gary Wisenbaker (gary@realtyadvisorsga.com) is a political writer and a Realtor at RealLiving Realty Advisors.
