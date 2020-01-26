WISENBAKER: Of Socialist Democrats pyrrhic victory

Compelling. Overwhelming. Bipartisan.
These poignant words from Speaker Nancy Pelosi back in the fall of 2019 supposedly set out the only acceptable parameters on instigating impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.
But as the impeachment drama unfolded in the House in the final two months of 2019, the country beheld the sordid, shameless “committee hearings” presided over by the House Socialist Democrats, mostly held in secret behind closed doors and without any due process afforded to the victim of the clearly partisan animus, President Trump, the speaker’s soaring rhetoric turned out as hollow as the mythical charges.
Indeed, neither of the two articles rise to any perceptible substance required by the Constitution justifying such action as they are void of any crime, whether it be a “high crime” or a misdemeanor.
The slipshod and egregiously unlawful and unconstitutional manner this was rammed through the House rendered these roadkill articles as the most uncompelling, underwhelming and partisan legislation probably ever excreted by the Socialist Democrats since taking power.
The only “bipartisan” aspect of this charade was the defection by three Democrats (in varying degrees; a fourth voted “present”) to the GOP side when voting on them.
With these articles now being considered by the Senate, the speaker has her victory, as pyrrhic as it is. And that great cost, she has inflicted upon her party will surely be borne out come November 2020.
The speaker’s words, rather, are more aptly applied to the President’s continued victories in the real universe of strengthening the country in the days following the passage of the impeachment articles.
The President’s hard-fought and successful trade negotiations with Communist China, although just the first installment of more to come, known as the “Phase One Agreement," brings immediate and real benefits.
As reported by NBC, “The $200 billion trade deal includes 'an average' of $40 billion a year for the next two years in agricultural purchase targets from the Chinese; a pledge to purchase $77.8 billion more in U.S. manufactured goods, such as cars, aircraft and farm machinery; $52.4 billion in U.S. oil and gas purchases; $37.9 billion in financial and other services; and increased protections for U.S. intellectual property.”
True, it doesn’t address all issues that need addressing, that’s why it’s called “Phase One” but it will pave the way for further normalization of our trade relationship with China.
And even the Socialist Democrats got on board with another major trade agreement, the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement, crafted by the administration when they approved the accord in a lopsided vote (just hours after declaring the President a national security threat, go figure).
It levels the playing field for labor and manufacturing among the three countries, gives U.S. farmers more access to the Canadian dairy market as it requires Canada to open its dairy market to U.S. farmers (a major win for the administration) and strengthens provisions protecting intellectual property and digital trade.
Also during this time frame, President Trump, unlike his immediate predecessor, stuck to his “line in the sand” promise when he saw and took the opportunity to take out Iran’s most notorious spymaster, Gen. Qasem Soleimani.
This forced the Socialist Democrats to not only defend Iran and its terroristic forays in the world but also demonstrate their lack of care and concern over the deaths of Americans, including an ambassador, in Benghazi.
So while the Socialist Democrats and their minions in the press pride themselves on their drive-by impeachment, this President remains focused on the needs and safety of the country and the American people.
It is his actions that are compelling, overwhelming and bipartisan, not the speaker’s.
Gary Wisenbaker (gary@realtyadvisorsga.com) is a Realtor at RealLiving Realty Advisors and a political consultant with Blackstone, LLC.
