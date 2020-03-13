WISENBAKER: New Socialist Democrat model: threaten your opponent

A hundred years ago post-war Europe, surrounded in an apocalyptic atmosphere of fear and uncertainty, famed poet W.B. Yeats wrote “The Second Coming.” It begins:
“Turning and turning in the widening gyre
The falcon cannot hear the falconer;
Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;
Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world …”
Would that Yeats was writing now rather than 1920 as he would have captured the same sense but with a different subject.
The post-2016 Socialist Democrats, you see, have been aimless in policy and agenda save for the singular item of overturning that election by obstructing the current administration at every turn with the aim of removing President Donald Trump from office.
And their effusive disgust for this administration and its successes knows no bounds.
Consider the senile, hissy fit display by Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the conclusion of the recent State of the Union address. Unable to acknowledge his accomplishments, she shredded her copy of the speech before the nation and the world.
But there was more. She issued a threat. When asked why she would do such a thing, Pelosi seethed, “Because it was the courteous thing to do … the courteous thing to do considering the alternative.”
“Alternative”?
Think on that.
Threats, however, are the modus operandi of the Socialist Democrats.
At a recent pro-life rally on the steps of the Supreme Court building in Washington, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, addressing the crowd, turned and pointed his finger at the Court building and issued a clear threat.
“I want to tell you, Gorsuch! And I want to tell you, Kavanaugh! You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price! You won’t know what hit you ... if you go forward with these awful decisions.” (It could reasonably be argued that the only “whirlwind” release by the USSC was when it conjured up “the right” to an abortion, but that’s another discussion.)
The response from other Socialist Democrats condemning such language was drowned out by the sound of crickets. But so unnerving and threatening to our very republic was this affront to the third branch of government that Chief Justice John Roberts had to call Schumer out.
In his “apology” on the Senate floor a few days later, Schumer acknowledged that his words were probably wrong. But he was “from Brooklyn” and that’s how ‘they talk there.”
Maybe so, but it stretches the imagination that anyone other than a thug from Brooklyn would use such language.
And now a new threat emerges in the form of the coronavirus.
When he first learned of it, the President issued travel restriction orders for China in an effort to keep it off American shores. For this the Socialist Democrats called him a xenophobe and said he was only doing it to advance his “racist” immigration policies.
They’ve not said much about that recently now that the President’s early actions, and actions to-date, have proven effective in keeping the risk of infection low for Americans.
But the Socialist Democrats know a good crisis when they see it and they know wasting it would be “a terrible thing.”
Speaker Pelosi is proposing a coronavirus spending bill that goes far beyond addressing what is needed to address the real issue.
The bill greatly expands government by requiring paid sick leave for all businesses with no exemptions or end date, puts the Social Security Administration in charge of the paid emergency leave program, and increases Medicaid’s Federal Medical Assistance Percentage, among other big government provisions.
It is not likely to have bipartisan support in its present form because it chiefly addresses the needs of the Socialist Democrats and not the American people.
Don’t count on a Socialist Democrat “Second Coming” in November.
Gary Wisenbaker (gary@realtyadvisorsga.com) is a Realtor at Real Living Realty Advisors.
and a political consultant with Blackstone, LLC.
As Yeats put it, the Socialist Democrats are where:
“The ceremony of innocence is drowned;
The best lack all conviction, while the worst
Are full of passionate intensity.”
Don’t count on a Socialist Democrat “Second Coming” in November.
Gary Wisenbaker (gary@realtyadvisorsga.com) is a Realtor at Real Living Realty Advisors and a political consultant with Blackstone, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.